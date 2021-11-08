from Totti and Rugani … to Primavera

ROME – From the “new Totti” to out of altitude in the Spring. But decisive. It is the strange story of Alessio Riccardi , twenty-year-old Roma midfielder, made redundant and now useful for Alberto De Rossi’s team “sacked” every week by Mourinho. Riccardi from the first steps in the Trigoria youth academy had always been defined as a rising star of Roman, or rather, Italian football. The 2018-2019 season was a dream for him : the excellent performances with the Giallorossi shirt and with that of the various Under of the National team, the renewal of the contract in 2023 with increased salary and even the debut almost four years ago with the first team in a Roma-Virtus Entella of the Italian Cup. Then thirteen benches with Di Francesco , a couple with Fonseca and one in the middle market window experienced as a protagonist . Why the Juventus and the Rome in the summer of 2019 they were planning one exchange – in Spinazzola-Pellegrini style (Luca) – between Rugani and Riccardi . Negotiation then faded. What stopped her? Among the reasons above all popular uprising . “Riccardi is our future, he can’t be touched! He can’t go to Juventus, he’s the new Totti”. Between social networks and Roman radios the protest of the fans for the possible sale of the “new Totti” to the rival club.

Riccardi himself in the days when the rumors of the exchange were understood posted photos on social media with the yellow and red shirt, hearts and many references to his desire to stay in Trigoria. And so it was. Except it didn’t go well for him. Some bench with Fonseca as mentioned, but nothing more. So Roma and Riccardi in the summer of 2020 decide that the time has come to go and gain experience. Where is it? On loan to Pescara, in Serie B. “He will play and make his bones and then return to A as a great prospect”, it was said. And instead with the Abruzzese Alessio has only collected 211 minutes. It is difficult to play so much in a team that fought point by point for salvation and that in the end is relegated. But the faults must always be divided and probably his growth process has not always been so continuous. We come to last summer, when some clubs have looked out the window but without sinking the blow.

Blame? Just the renewal who had signed a few years earlier with Roma and a salary that was too high and not within the reach of the clubs concerned. So Riccardi remained at Roma, from redundancies like the various Pastore, Nzonzi, Fazio and Santon. From his Alessio has age. He is still only twenty years old, and rather than letting him coach alone, Roma decided to send him back to the Primavera, as out of quota. Waiting for January of course. And he got back in the game, working hard and well, thanks also to Alberto De Rossi that a few years earlier had valued it in the best way. Sunday decided the match against Inter making a penalty kick, but he is also helping the group to grow and make up for the absences of some key elements who have made it to the first team. He will continue to train and play for the Primavera waiting for the January market to find another team and redeem himself after some really complicated seasons.