From Toyota Aygo X to Vw Taigo, all the news coming in the next few days – Corriere.it

City cars, compacts, flagships, SUVs, crossovers and minivans. The first months of 2022 are full of beginnings, declined in every possible architecture. The common thread, needless to say, is electrification. The reason? Contain CO2 emissions to comply with the regulations in force in the European Union without running into rather steep penalties.

The efficient hybrid The few models proposed without the electric or hybrid option pursue cost containment reasons, promising, however, high efficiency motors. Despite being the leader of the hybrid, Toyota has decided not to offer its own Aygo X with electrified engine (here everything you need to know about this car). The small city crossover, designed by Toyota’s European style center on the Côte d’Azur, will arrive in April powered by the 92 horsepower 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine. Bright colors and muscular shapes define the Japanese that has gained, compared to the outgoing Aygo, 24 cm in length (3.7 meters in total), 5 in height (1.5 meters overall) and 9 in stride (2.43 meters ).

Different twins A realistic philosophy also espoused by Volkswagen Taigo, segment B crossover (4.26 meters long), on sale in Italy with a 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine with 95, 110 or 150 horsepower and prices from 22,600 euros. The Stellantis group starts in February with the marketing of two of its most important models in terms of volumes: Peugeot 308 and Opel Astrawaiting for Alfa Romeo Tonal within the first semester. Built on the EMP2 platform, the different twins 308 and Astra focus on the modularity of the engines. In addition to the 110 or 131 horsepower 1.2 three-cylinder petrol, the sedans will also be available with the 131 horsepower 1.5 diesel and in two 180 or 225 horsepower plug-in hybrid versions, with 50 kilometers of electric range. The fully electric version of both will arrive in 2023. While for the station wagon variant of the Astra it is necessary to wait for the summer.

The mild-hybrid The wide range of choice in terms of engines also characterizes the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer. Available in petrol, diesel or with a plug-in hybrid system, the German minivan has prices starting at 34,600 euros. If the Honda HR-V (from 30,900 euros) comes in a 131-horsepower hybrid-only version, the Kia Sportage debuts with petrol or diesel mild hybrid engines and in full-hybrid or plug-in versions, to which LPG will also be added from the second half of the year. His majesty too Range Rover (from 131,500 euros) has put the plug, with the six-cylinder petrol or diesel versions offered only with a mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid system, while the 4.4 V8 petrol not electrified.

Electric For the pure electrical chapter, the wide offer. Renault Mgane E-Tech Electric brings the French group’s new CMF-EV platform to its debut. The compact has starting prices from 37,100 euros and equipped with two engines of 130 or 218 horsepower and two battery packs made by LG of 40 or 60 kWh for a range of up to 470 kilometers. Deliveries of the electric Mgane will begin in March, the same time Volvo will deliver the first to its customers C40 Recharge, Zero-emission SUV-coup and second electric model of the Swedish manufacturer. For the C40 Recharge, Volvo has chosen a powertrain with two engines, four-wheel drive and an output of 408 horsepower. Range: 442 kilometers. Price: 57,500 euros.

Flagships Remaining in the premium sector, BMW has just started sales of the i4, sedan with 590 kilometers of autonomy, powers up to 554 horses and prices from 60,900 euros. Mercedes-Benz will respond in early spring with the EQE, electric flagship on the EVA platform, capable of traveling 660 kilometers with a full tank of energy. And we are only at the beginning of 2022: this year there will be something for all tastes.

