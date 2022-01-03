From Toyota to Tesla Model 3: Luca’s electric year

From Toyota to Tesla, from hybrid to electric. Luca, another reader, shares here the story of his first year (a few months …) in electric. Before him, Elisabetta and Federico, owners of a Renault Zoe, and Paolo, who owns a Volkswagen ID.4, had done it. Anyone wishing to share their experience can write to our email info@vaielettrico.it.

From Toyota to Tesla: “An epochal transition”

by Luca Grandinetti

“Mi am decided to switch to full electric this summer. Coming from three full hybrids Toyota (last two CH-R 1.8 and 2.0), I was strongly undecided whether to switch to a plug-in or to a fully electric car. In the end I decided on the second one, strong of the state and regional contributions, I opted for the queen “Tesla”. and in September mine arrived Model 3 Long Range. I immediately had the feeling of an epochal transition, even though my CH-R was and is an exceptional car, but the difference is really great. The electric car is an exhilarating experience, it immediately erases the sensations experienced up to the moment you try it. The immediate couple, performance, smooth running, comfort, silence, practicality and ease of use … The ability to program and manage your car remotelyor from an app, heat the passenger compartment, start charging, open doors and bonnets. Things unthinkable with any thermal car“.

“After 7,000 km the recharge anxiety is gone”

“I have done so far over 7 thousand km and three highway trips for at least 500 km and I must say that reload anxiety became a memory very soon. A single charge for 500 km in insufficient time to finish a bite to eat and go to the bathroom.

What is passed off as an insurmountable stumbling block is in the end a small pause pleasant and inevitable… I would say. Free ZTL, low cost insurance, no road tax, no coupons and, a few days ago, the “sentinel” live on the smartphone app. Everything makes this new discovery truly new and fantastic. I wonder how all of this can still leave someone skeptical and in doubt about the new technology. I’m sure this someone will try it when will never come back“.

