From trench to new eden. Israel wants to double the inhabitants of the Golan

Jerusalem In Israel, the Golan, not even on the left of the political map, is imagined as a “settlement”, or its inhabitants are thought of as “settlers”: even those who think that the country’s future includes separation from the “occupied territories” do not imagine that. corner up there like a foreign zone. It is a terrace of basalt and grass indispensable for the defense of the whole country, without the Golan any invasion from the North, where many enemies, up to Iraq and Iran, reside beyond Syria, would be much easier. And in fact they have passed there several times. And it is also now, that windy plateau where cows and goats roam free, a beloved natural space from which you can admire the lake of Tiberias and where you visit Talmudic remains and go for a taste of the now famous local wine .

Therefore, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (since yesterday in solitary confinement because his daughter was found suffering from Covid) was able to calmly present as a collective choice of the many parties that make up his government, from his Zionist right to Ram’s Arab party, the 317 million dollar plan for the Golan, which invites the population to come and live in nature (7 thousand houses and two neighborhoods with 2 thousand dwellings each), promising houses and infrastructures as well as job opportunities. It will be a shower of money that will also benefit the 23,000 Druze who live on those heights, in part they are fond of Israel while in part they maintain loyalty to the Arab world. The Palestinians have nothing to do with this affair, but the word “settlements” already shows its hypnotic power over public opinion, while the international forum is already beginning to be hit by the protests of the dictator Bashar Assad who trusts the usual chorus of blame anti-Israel, for which the EU could not help but protest when the hills were annexed in 1981 and then the US recognized its Israeli identity in 2019. It was Trump who made this choice.

But how can we fail to see that Bennett is right when he says, as he did yesterday, that it is much more reassuring for the whole world to think of the civilized, productive and verdant heights that Israel guarantees rather than an aggressive Syrian rocky offshoot: there it is not there. no doubt, without the Israeli presence, armed outposts of Hezbollah and Iranian missiles would immediately find their place. The Golan has been occupied by Israel since 1967, when responding to the Syrian attack to flank Egypt with tanks and aerial bombardments, it managed to climb the heights. They were the ramp of continuous aggression, even before the war. I can tell it in first person, as a girl in the kibbutz Neot Mordechai at the foot of the Golan where I was, the raids were daily, the Mig suddenly appeared from the heights, and during the war of ’67 the clash took place square meter by square meter . If Iran had been on the heights, one can imagine what would have happened.

Today, two new towns are planned on the Golan, Assif and Matar, while construction and work are expected in Katzrin, a Roman and Jewish archaeological center. Not far from Gamla, which today gives its name to a renowned wine and where eagles, hawks and vultures nest in the surrounding rocks, protected by naturalistic associations, you can see the impressive remains of a Jewish city, gray, whole, on a mountain tip . The Israelites threw themselves from the walls when the Romans were about to conquer the city. Today, this would never happen again.