From Trentino to Tehran: “My new challenge in Iran in the name of volleyball and women”

Alessandra Campedelli during the presentation in the new position

From Mori to Tehran on the hunt for his big break. Alessandra Campedelli from 2 January the new coach of Iran women’s volleyball. the first time of an Italian. Born in Mori and teacher at middle school in Villalagarina, in recent years she has led the deaf Italian national team to incredible results such as European gold and double Olympic and world silver. However, our country does not offer women the opportunity to train at a high level and at the age of 47 the time has come for her to play her cards 5 thousand kilometers from home.





The moment of signing the position of coach of the Iranian women’s national volleyball team

Where can we start to tell his story?

From the passion for my job: teaching. I will continue to do it in the coming months while also taking periods of unpaid leave. I come from a scientific high school diploma to which I added the master’s degree just to be able to teach. Then came the Isef degree, the specialist degree in Sports Sciences and techniques and in a few exams also the one in Psychology to access the master in Sport Psychology.

On a sporting level, however, it does not originate with volleyball.

I approached thanks to the father of my children Nicol and Riccardo in 1999 but I had already ten years behind me at national level with field hockey which had given me a strong sporting mentality. In volleyball I was lucky enough to be able to train at a high level immediately and work in the nurseries of important clubs.

Was the deaf national team your first challenge?

I got to know the movement to give my deaf son Riccardo a chance. After the bench in Brescia came that of the National team in 2016 and an important palmares but it is not the medals that count. I am happy for the visibility of the movement that also created the Under 17 and 21 selections and I have grown as a coach.

What did this experience give you?

The ability to go beyond what is seen, increased attention and the ability to say a few things in the most effective order. a fundamental skill and in fact many colleagues have joined me to develop it. Starting with Angiolino Frigoni, my deputy last year and a few months ago coach of the men’s Italy who won the Under 21 World Cup.

Are sport and disability still separate worlds in Italy?

There are very high barriers but a problem of general sports culture. In Iran, on the other hand, there are impressive structures and resources dedicated to sport. I have seen club sports centers worthy of our Acqua Acetosa (fulcrum of Coni activity in Rome, ed). Not only that: at the end of their careers, athletes are hired by the company for their teamwork skills in overcoming obstacles. Values ​​that are not recognized in Italy and in fact those who play sports often have to stop to look for another job.

How did the idea of ​​applying for the bench of Iran come about?

I just wanted my chance. In Italy, high-level opportunities are usually offered to males. Women are often employed as physiotherapists, scoutmen or team managers. It is now a fact that the vast majority of top-level coaches are made up of males despite many good coaches and deserving of an opportunity. Warning: not a problem of colleagues. I have a close comparison on a par with professionals such as Velasco, Mazzanti, Mencarelli, Bonitta, Piazza or Lorenzetti who offer me ideas for continuous growth. The cultural problem.

What was the path to get to the Iranian federation?

I learned that they were looking for a foreign female coach and two years ago I sent the resume. They were impressed by my cultural and sporting training also at a youth level, they spoke with Velasco who confirmed everything and after this period in which the world changed, they had the strength and consistency to contact me again. I was in the running with four colleagues but I was chosen at the end of November.

What will he bring from his land on this adventure?

The determination from Trentino, the obstinacy to reach a goal by working hard. I am also a person who recognizes where he started from and knows how to be grateful for his origins.

Have any goals been set?

Improve your ranking by aiming for an Asian semi-final. It means entering a poker that includes China, Japan, Korea and Thailand which are among the top twenty in the world. an ambitious goal but I don’t like to win easy. He will also be supervisor of the Under 17, 19 and 23 selections and will have to help give an imprint to youth volleyball and coaches. extremely motivating.

Do the agreements provide for his stay in Iran?

For now I have been there for two weeks and will return at the end of January to stay until June. I asked for a 1 + 1 contract and I want to take some time to get to know the clubs, the coaches and the girls by exploring all the provinces. He will live on a campus in Tehran and will travel around the country. Only at the end of this period does he stiler a precise proposal for the federation.

What was the impact with the Iranian reality?

I noticed culture and pride, but also respect for the work of others and the ability to recognize the value of resources. a fertile ground full of incredible opportunities just waiting to receive the right inputs and which I think will also help me rediscover some genuine values. I was also surprised by the presence of so many women in strategic roles, women capable of teaming up without envy.

What does it mean to be a woman in Iran?

I want to dispel the myth of the submissive woman because she wears the veil. They are conscious women who choose to wear a symbol that is part of their culture. They wear it short or long, dark or colored but they don’t experience it as a burden. No one has ever forced me to wear it but I have chosen to do it as a form of respect and it does not affect me in any way.

Do you feel like a pioneer?

Quite. So many women are writing to me that they wouldn’t have the courage to make my choice. It is not a question of courage but of wanting to face a challenge knowing that it will hurt to be enriched on a human and professional level. I am also fortunate to have a family that supports me. Nicol plays in A2 and Riccardo after graduation will go to Milan, they know that many choices in the past have been made thinking of them and now they have pushed me to live my chance.