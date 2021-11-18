From Turin to Cuba for the “booster”: “Volunteers to test the Soberana”

TURIN. Travel the world to get the third dose of the vaccine. While last Saturday Italy was once again at the mercy of the No Vax and No Green Pass demonstrations, 35 volunteers were packing their bags for Cuba to take part in the Italian trial of Soberana Plus, a protein vaccine different from all those available in Europe today. .

In just 72 hours, Aicec, the Cultural and Economic Exchange agency with Cuba, received 240 applications from vaccinated Italians willing to pay 650 euros for a flight and immediately leave for Havana to receive the “booster” reminder and donate a blood sample at the Amedeo di Savoia in Turin, where a study is already underway on the effectiveness of Soberana Plus against Covid variants and in January it will be discovered whether it could also be effective as a third heterologous dose.

To have already obtained his injection there is also the Turin Michele Curto. He is one of the promoters of this cooperation between Italy and Cuba in the fight against Covid, as well as a supporter of the socialist island. “The data show the effectiveness of their self-produced vaccines: in August the daily cases were close to 9,000, with 70-80 deaths per day. Within 75 days, thanks to the mass vaccination campaign, the dead do not exceed 2: today 85% of the population is vaccinated with three doses, starting from the age of 2 ».

The Finlay institute in Havana has sent a series of blood samples to Turin, on which the team of Professor Giovanni Di Perri is working, and to which, on 16 December, the samples of the Italians who are today in Cuba will also join. the 35 candidates immunized in Italy with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, 30 received the recall and based on their immune response could allow a step forward for research against Covid, even if it will have no value in the matter of Green Pass and will not be sufficient as “proof” for a possible authorization of Soberana in Italy or in Europe. Cuba was the first, and so far the only, country to vaccinate younger children: “Here there are no No Vax or hesitant people,” concludes Curto. A complete cycle is based on three doses and obtained WHO authorization this summer: Cuba did not submit an application to the EMA, but the production practices of the European agency could make approval impossible in any case. The clinical trials carried out so far have given good results, with an efficacy of 91.2% for symptomatic disease, 75.7% for infection and 100% against death. But the advantages are other: the cost of Soberana is low and does not require the cold chain. –

