From “Twilight” to “Spencer”: a journey through the interesting trajectory of Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart She has become one of the most talked about actresses of the year, thanks to her performance as ‘Lady Di’ in the film “Spencer”, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

Although this iconic role led her to show a new facet as an actress, The young woman has an extensive career made up of dozens of tapes dating from the early 2000s.

Stewart, born on a day like today in Los Angeles, first gained notoriety at age twelve for her role as the daughter of Jodie Foster’s character in the thriller “Panic Room” (2002).

His role not only gave him a nomination for the Young Artist Awards, but also gave him the opportunity to be part of other projects, such as: Speak (2004), Catch That Kid (2004), Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), and Into the Wild (2007).

However, Kristen Stewart gained worldwide recognition thanks to her role as ‘Bella Swan’ in “The Twilight Saga”which starred alongside Robert Pattinson and is among the top of the highest-grossing film franchises.

Everything seems to indicate that being under the eye of the hurricane and the spotlight was not to his liking, because during the following years he chose to participate in independent productions. She took on roles in the dramas Camp X-Ray and Siempre Alice (both 2014) and the sci-fi romance Equals (2015)..

This streak didn’t last long. returned to commercial films with leading roles in the action film Charlie’s Angels (2019) and the romantic comedy film Happiest Season (2020).

Kristen Stewart is currently enjoying the success of her performance in the movie “Spencer,” where she played the iconic Diana Princess of Wales. With this, received critical acclaim and earned her Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and the Film Critics Award for Best Actress.

