From Twilight to the puppets of Batman and Lady Di

They were or became stars overnight, precisely because Twilightthe romantic vampire saga that premiered its first film in 2008. Robert Pattinson he was 21 years old and he was the worried Edward Cullen. Kristen Stewartthe beautiful Bella Swan, 18, and they never dreamed of becoming the characters they embody today: Batman and Lady Di.

But more than playing their roles, it is clear that they are like puppets of their new directors: their characters do not evolve throughout the projection, nor from Batman nor of spencerhave the same tone and work more with gestures than with introspection.

First of all, I clarify: both Pattinson and Stewart are very good interpretersthey demonstrated it in several independent productions, with directors who called them precisely for that, and not for their attractiveness when it came to filling movie theaters or climbing at the box office.







Robert Pattinson in the new "Batman" and Kristen Stewart in "Spencer": pure gesture.

But it is a coincidence that in their new and up to now most important characters that they have been assigned or have chosen to compose, they act like the dough, the clay that the filmmakers wanted to mold to their preference, and the result, instead of adding, has lost credibility.

Speaking of gestures, Pattinson’s does not reach the extreme of the famous shot in which Ben Affleck in the Batcave looked at the hanging Batman suit and more than respect, he instilled laughter.







Serious, troublesome and antisocial. This is Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, at the request of Matt Reeves ("Planet of the Apes").

And if we mention laughter, Pattinson doesn’t directly smile in the 175-minute screening of Batman. He barely sketches a rictus in one shot. His emo look, wet bangs hanging down as he takes off his suit, paints him full-length Bruce Wayne.

But isn’t it right for an actor to follow the instructions of his director, and interpret a character according to what he asks?







"The first three or four weeks I was shooting the scenes with different voices until it started to settle in," Pattinson said. Noticeable.

Yes it is. The actor must trust his instincts and launch himself to trust, also, in the vision of the one who directs him. The issue is whether that work is useful to him or whether the character ends up disintegrating, remaining as something bland, without nuances. Because then it doesn’t serve the interpreter or the character and, therefore, neither the film.

It is not known how the rehearsals went. Batman. Yes, Pattison must have worked and a lot of his voice. In other words: even when he doesn’t see it, he feels it, and his voice must have been serious, taciturn, monotone. He himself confessed it in statements prior to the premiere: “The first three or four weeks he shot the scenes with different voices until he began to settle down,” he said.







One of the few bright moments of "Batman", with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

The serious tone with which he recounts the beginning of the film off-screen, at the opening, foreshadows everything that will follow in that always rainy, always dark, always filthy Gotham City. But the monotone tone of his voice -something that Eliseo Subiela worked on in many of his films- continues with that of his performance: he has only one string, he repeats the same note.

Kristen copies, not embodies







in pose. This is what Kristen Stewart looks like, molded like clay by the Chilean Pablo Larraín.

Something similar happens with Kristen Stewart’s Diana Spencer, beyond the fact that fans of Lady Gaga scream in heaven (perhaps rightly so) because the actress and singer is not nominated for an Oscar for the gucci house and the Californian does appear, to whom neither the Film and TV Actors Union (which delivers the SAG) not even the British Film Academy nominated her, and Hollywood academics did.

Excuse me, but his Lady Di does not develop during that fateful weekend that he narrates in spencer Chilean director Pablo Larraín. And it is not a matter of the story taking place in a few days. The phrase that Lady Di launches, lost on the way to Sandringham House, the royal estate where she would spend that fateful Christmas is, one might almost say, prescient.







Copy and not interpretation. a pity

“What the hell am I doing here?” wonders Lady Di. We already said it when the film premiered -it is reaching 26,000 spectators in its third weekend on the bill in Argentina- the question has a double or triple meaning: 1) a dislocation of the place, but also 2) Diana warns that she should not being where he is, in the British royal family, and 3) a self-reflection by Stewart, lost on set.

The difference is that Pattinson is a new Batman, and he doesn’t have to look like anyone, and Larraín is more concerned about Stewart imitating the flesh and blood Lady Di, that’s why the actress from Always Alice, Charlie’s Angels Y snow white and the huntsman rather than interpret, he reinterprets, copies or pouts.







Director Matt Reeves marks Robert Pattinson's performance on the set of "Batman."

In the Batman of Matt Reeves, Pattinson doesn’t have much to sink his fangs into. And that he is an unpredictable actor, sometimes connected to 220. Here, Batman hides. He does not act or react in conflict. Pattinson seems bored at times.

Pattinson drew attention even before Twilightwhen his Cedric Diggory tragically died in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). And if we review the last decade, we see that the London actor changed his look as many times as he was asked, but he also trusted small productions, or with famous directors.

Or was he not a billionaire, like Bruce Wayne, in Cosmopolisdirected by David Cronenberg?







In Venice, where "Spencer" had its world premiere, Pablo Larraín and Kristen Stewart pose.

Stewart filmed not once but twice under the direction of Olivier Assayas, first relegating her leading role to that of Juliette Binoche in the other side of success (Trip to Sils Maria2014) and then in Personal shopper (2016). Stewart walked up the carpeted stairs of the Palais des festivals in Cannes six years after Twilight.

In short, Stewart and Pattinson are like puppets of their directors and are far, far away from compositions such as those mentioned.

