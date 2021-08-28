From Twitch to OnlyFans. How much does streamer Amouranth earn

Amouranth, to the century Kaitlyn Siragusa, is one of the most followed and discussed streamers. Accustomed to being in front of the camera even 14 hours a day, the influencer recently revealed the income from all his business from Twitch to OnlyFans: 1.3 million dollars a month. Not a small figure, but still in line with the numbers of the big names in the content creator economy. From Houston, Texas, he has been publishing videos since 2010 and now shares his passion for cosplay with millions of followers (many of them paying). Lately, the young woman has again stumbled upon the Twitch rules, which in the past have already banned several videos. As we write this we came across a live of Amouranth on Twitch where she was engaged in the latest ASMR trend (Autonomous sensory meridian response): the activity in progress was licking two microphones for the auditory pleasure of the subscribers.

On Twitch Amouranth has over 4 million followers, but it’s from OnlyFans that comes the biggest income. The platform known (still briefly) for explicit and red light content has so far yielded them $ 1 million a month. Things could change soon, since the company has updated the regulation for users: from 1 October, in fact, videos with explicit or simulated sexual acts will not be allowed. As we have already told you content creator And sex worker they already have alternatives.

The numbers of his live shows, however, the idea of ​​the hard core that follows Amouranth. As reported by the Washington Post In the second quarter of 2021 alone, viewers spent nearly 13 million hours watching it. But it is not only the criticisms (those always legitimate, if constructive) that unfortunately the young woman has to think about. Few weeks there was a fire along one side of his house and authorities suspect it was malicious.