from Twitter proposals for the conductor

For some years the Oscar night it doesn’t have a real presenter. Stars of the cinema and entertainment in general took turns during each ceremony to manage this task “one piece by one”. However, surprisingly this year theAcademy made an important announcement: the 2022 Oscars will have a conductor. And now everyone is trying to guess who could take on this task.

The proposals from Twitter for the host of the 2022 Oscars

In 2019, Kevin Hart was expected to lead the evening. However, following some controversy over some of his old jokes (and an equally discussed apology) the comedian decided to give up the task. With a few weeks to find a replacement, the Academy decided to take the path of collective management, as has already happened in the past. The result was rather well received and so it was decided to continue for the next two editions as well. But now it has been decided to stop what was becoming an established habit.

The announcement, however, did not reveal the identity of the conductor of these Oscar 2022. It is still a well-kept secret, which however allows you to make hypotheses and launch your own proposals. And the Academy itself has decided to have fun in this regard, questioning fans on Twitter with the following post.

Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be? – The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2022

“Hypothetically, if we asked you who you want us to present the Oscars, remembering that it is strictly hypothetical, who could it hypothetically be?“

And as you can imagine, film and entertainment lovers are completely unleashed.

From Muppets to Ricky Gervais, up to Spider-Man

There are already many tweets in response to that post, full of fun and original proposals. They range from who asks for a team-up of the Avengers, to those who would like to review all Spider-Man on stage. And then incendiary proposals such as outspoken comedians Ricky Gervais or Sacha Baron Cohen, absurd how James Corden (but dressed in the Cats costume) and even i Muppet on what could be their biggest show ever.

I’d get Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, and the Marvel guys to do a group hosting. Disney can get them to do it. – Showbiz 411 (@ showbiz411) January 13, 2022

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey MacGuire – dylan (@ dylanmc82) January 13, 2022

Tom Hanks 1. He’s a sweetheart

2. He’s the first big celebrity to get COVID but he was chill and promoted quarantines

3. Good at comedy with great timing

4. Was in a good movie last year, Finch

5. We all love Tom Hanks – 🇲🇽 Ismael (@ismaelvillegas_) January 13, 2022

The proposals in the field are really many and fans are having fun relaunching increasingly crazy ideas for the host of the 2022 Oscars. To find out who it will be we will have to wait a few more days. With the March 27 date for the ceremony approaching, the announcement should not be far off. And even if at the moment the rumors seem to suggest the hypothesis Tom Holland, it is not so obvious that he will be the one to take on the task.