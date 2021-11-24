from U23 to the first team. It’s 20!

Koni De Winter was launched by Massimiliano Allegri in Chelsea Juve: reached 20 between U23 and first team

10 ′ that mark another chapter in the career of Koni De Winter. The Juventus U23 defender made his debut in the first team and in the Champions League, in the match lost 4-0 by Juve against Chelsea. A well-deserved goal, for the path of growth started in the Under 17, continued in the Spring and consecrated in the Second team.

The goodness of the project wins again Under 23. De Winter, in fact, is the 20th player that from Juventus U23 finds its debut in first team: from 2018/2019 to today, the Juventus club has fully exploited its youth sector.

2018/2019 season

Paolo Gozzi (1 presence)

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (3 appearances)

Manolo Portanova (1 presence)

Grigoris Kastanos (1 presence)

Matheus Pereira (3 appearances)

Stephy Mavididi (1 presence)

Season 2019/2020

Gianluca Frabotta (1 presence)

Daouda Peeters (1 presence)

Simone Muratore (5 appearances)

Giacomo Vrioni (1 presence)

Marco Olivieri (4 appearances)

Luca Zanimacchia (2 appearances)

2020/2021 season

Radu Dragusin (4 appearances)

Alessandro Di Pardo (5 appearances)

Nicolò Fagioli (2 appearances)

Wesley (1 presence)

Hamza Rafia (1 presence)

Felix Correia (1 presence)

Marco Da Graca (1 presence)

Season 2021/2022

DISCOVER ALL THE TALENTS OF THE JUVENTUS YOUTH SECTOR