From Unicredit millionaire loan with social impact to build Tsh in viale Belfiore: concessions for disadvantaged students thanks to the discount on the rate

The Student Hotel has reached an agreement with UniCredit for a social and environmental impact loan of 145 million euros for the development of two new offices in Rome San Lorenzo and Florence Belfiore. Sace supports the loan with a green guarantee of 54 million euros.

Tsh and UniCredit, a note informs, have agreed to include impactful conditions in the loan that provide for a discount on the interest rate, which TSH has undertaken to reinvest to provide students from disadvantaged social situations with scholarships in the form of discounts on rental rates.

The projects will support the redevelopment of the San Lorenzo (Rome) and Belfiore (Florence) districts, renovating the areas in favor of local communities and expanding the availability of student accommodation in both cities. With these two new openings, Tsh will reach a total of five offices in Italy.

In Florence, the development consists of a structure of 550 rooms with an area of ​​over 80,000 square meters. Construction began last September and is expected to finish by the 2024 summer season. Tsh will invest over 160 million euros in the project.