From Unicredit to Moncler, the best broker stocks for the year of inflation

Akros: “Value” and selective stocks, Eni and Cnh among the big names



Inflation, geopolitical tensions (Ukraine and Taiwan in primis) and endemic Covid-19 are the three unknowns that promise to affect the financial markets for 2022 according to the analysts of Banca Akros who, in equities, bet on “value” stocks with an approach selective, that is, attentive to the specific characteristics of each company. Looking at the sectors, according to experts, the best relationship between risk and return should come from healthcare, oil & gas and telecom towers with some opportunities also in travel & leisure. Akros’ very selective approach is shown in the choice of the 12 top picks to bet on in 2022: only Eni and Cnh Industrial among the top ten by capitalization and only six stocks in the Ftse Mib basket while the broker preaches caution on the automotive sector – in the reason for the lack of chips and the stricter regulations on polluting emissions – and also on banking, since the ECB is not sure to raise rates in the current year and a slowdown in the recovery would also act as a brake on the sector. Therefore, among the financials, the bet, combining the characteristics of asset manager with those of insurance, goes to Poste Italiane by virtue of the high visibility of the business and the possibility that already in the first half of the year the targets of the current plan have improved. Among the NPL specialists, the focus is on the favorable context and dividends for Dovalue. Among the blue chips, the preference falls on Leonardo, considered among the “least expensive” in aerospace & defense, and on Moncler, while Campari is chosen for its resilient business and also to gamble on the progressive return to normality. In a scenario considered positive for oil & gas, by virtue of an offer lower than demand and the prospects of recovery of investments for extraction, Eni is considered an option both for the important cash flow and for the Plenitude hypo. Cnh Industrial, on the other hand, is a bet on cyclicals. The other top picks come from the food world (Orsero), from TV infrastructures (RaiWay), from publishing (Mondadori), from construction (Sciuker Frames) and from industrial technologies (Saes).

Equita: Azionario remains a good option, Italy interesting



If the European and Milan stock exchanges come from excellent performances in 2021 (+ 25% Stoxx600, + 23% Ftse Mib), Equita Sim expects that 2022 will also be positive even if at a more moderate level: first of all because in current context “equity remains one of the best options” against inflation. The robust growth of the economy with rather accommodative central banks, the ECB could raise only at the end of the year, and a Covid that bites less are the elements at the basis of the reasoning of the SIM that looks at the stock markets and above all at the Piazza Affari considered one of the most interesting in terms of price / earnings ratio and with expected earnings growth of around 15% over 2021. At the sector level, the SIM remains positive on the financial sector, which will be able to count on the solid economic context and on the slope of the curve of yields, and also on that of energy thanks to the favorable supply / demand situation. Among industrialists, Equita suggests choosing companies with a strong competitive position and ability to affect prices while remaining neutral on utilities and cold on technology and digital champions. The top 10 of Equita’s favorites for 2022 includes two banks: Unicredit with the restructuring phase now behind it and the prospect of higher and sustainable profits, factors which are flanked by market multiples deemed not expensive and the promise of remuneration consisting of shareholders with dividends and buybacks: for Credem we look at the high quality of the assets, the excess capital and also the spaces for growth in asset management without forgetting that the acquisition of CariCento could be a sign of a different approach to M&A by the Reggio Emilia institute. Among the big names of the Ftse Mib, Atlantia appears among the favorites – with an eye to how it will continue to invest the over 8 billion collected for Aspi and if it will look at M&A strategies – and Iveco, both because there is room to improve profitability and because an aggregation would be the simplest answer to some open questions (size, diversification, low exposure to the truck segment). Moncler is also for Equita the “must have” of luxury, while in the oil and gas sector the sim prefers Tenaris according to the investments in upstream which should restart after two years in sharp decline. Outside the Ftse Mib, the other titles to bet on are Danieli, Enav, Iren and Ovs.Banca

Imi: dividends, Pnrr and M&A to choose on the market



The “factor I”, that is the variable inflation, guides Banca Imi’s analysis, according to which there are some specific characteristics – dividend growth, exposure to long-term growth (primarily involvement in the NRP) and sector trends, for for example, the consolidation of financials – which can help protect against rising cost of living. All starting from four assumptions, or three risks and a great opportunity. The former: the problems of global supply chains will last longer than expected; the increase in energy and raw material costs will have severe impacts; inflation starting to transfer to final prices. The opportunity: obviously the National Recovery and Resilience Plan but also the great American infrastructure plan, the final implementation of which is still to be written. Favorite sectors? Asset management, which has companies “well equipped to face the inflation scenario, with attractive dividend policies”, while on the M&A front Anima “is the most eligible” for a possible consolidation; the banks, which will be supported by commissions while the large write-downs should be over (there is still room for mergers); luxury, which should be driven above all by Europe and is in fact free from inflation due to “the strong price power”; finally, a positive view both on oil & gas, driven primarily by the rise in commodity prices, and on utilities with the energy transition and the circular economy acting as catalysts for growth. By virtue of all these arguments, Banca Imi produces 10 top picks for 2022. Among the banks, Banco Bpm stands out for its strengthening of profitability, confirmed by the last quarterly, and the potential role in consolidation, and Unicredit for the significant distribution plan of the capital. There is also Unipol, “ready to face a more challenging non-life scenario” and in any case with the presentation of the new plan in the spring which will be the main catalyst for the stock, and Poste Italiane, well positioned on the “secular trends in shipping, payments and wealth management ”Just as Pirelli is in the auto sector for its ability to work on prices and production volumes. Other recommended titles: Enel, as a “global operator on renewables but also active in retail”, Eni, Hera, Reply, Prysmian (a “safe and long-term” growth) and Moncler, which emphasizes the strong momentum of the brand and the marked characteristics of sustainability.

Mediobanca: focus on banks and the circular economy

To draw up the list of the best opportunities on the market, Mediobanca Securities takes into account three factors. First of all, those who can be favored by a rise in rates (therefore banks and diversified financials). Secondly, the companies that can offer robust returns on capital (again the credit institutions). Finally, those who manage to implement strategies that reduce exposure to commodity rises, with preference for companies focused on circular economy, green and digital transition. All this, at a purely sectoral level, can only be declined in a marked preference for the banking sector, on which the possible further M&A will also play a role, while prudence and “selection” on the managed savings front are recommended. In general, the analysts of Piazzetta Cuccia have revised the estimates for over 50 companies: the profits forecast in 2022 and in 2023 have remained substantially unchanged (-1%); most of the downgrades were concentrated in the healthcare, auto and luxury sectors, while the upgrades mainly concerned banks, insurance, oil companies, and technological services. The translation of this view are 12 top picks, equally divided between large companies and small caps. The first category includes Unicredit, the first absolute choice among banks for Mediobanca Securities, according to which the returns on capital and the restructuring will lead to a further re-rating of the share, Enel and Prysmian, which is “exposed” to the floating offshore business , the new frontier of renewables. And again: Poste Italiane, “favored by a gradual rise in interest rates”, Mfe (“which trades close to historical lows and has solid financials”) and Stellantis, “a history of restructuring which deals with interesting multiples”. As for the small ones, however, the Piazzetta Cuccia experts choose Credem, Iren (for its focus on the circular economy), Mondadori (“the magic moment for books continues”), Piovan, Tinexta and Piaggio.