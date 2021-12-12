from Unieuro the used car is worth 300 euros

Unieuro and Samsung united for the promotion Change with Galaxy: the offer allows you to receive up to € 300 valuation for the old used one by purchasing one of the products of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds wearable line. The initiative completes the Samsung Value proposal that allows an overvaluation of used vehicles up to 970 euros for the purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone of the S21 and Z Fold line.

There is therefore no better time to purchase a Samsung wearable, especially if you own a product that you can trade in. The good news is that the evaluation on used products is not limited to older Samsung devices: Fossil, Apple, Garmin, Honor, Huawei and Fitbit are all part of the promotion. The overvaluation of the second hand is valid for the purchase of one of the following wearables:

How to get a used car rating Change with Galaxy

The promotional initiative to which Unieuro adheres is valid from 6 to 24 December 2021 and allows you to buy one of the Galaxy wearables in promotion at the points of sale of the stores or online that participate in the initiative. If you go to a Unieuro physical store, ask the staff if the business adheres to the promotional initiative, so as not to have any nasty surprises.

Once you have purchased one of the wearables on offer, you will need to register the product on the Samsung website: here we can have the used one evaluated and booked. Once the go-ahead has been given for the collection of the used vehicle, the amount corresponding to the evaluation of the used vehicle will be paid by bank transfer to the coordinates specified during registration. within 45 days from the collection of the used car. The products valid for the Samsung trade-in are included in the list below.

Let’s take a practical example: suppose you want to buy a 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on Unieuro, which currently costs € 227.99 instead of € 299.90. As an option for the trade-in we have an old 40mm Apple Watch SE: by returning it as used we will be reimbursed up to 160 euros by bank transfer.

Some trade-ins are advantageous, others a little less: for example, the AirPods 2 are valued at only € 40, as is the GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 6 valued at only € 300.