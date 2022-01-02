From Unipegaso to the publishing world to Salernitana: this is who Danilo Iervolino is

43 years old, (almost) a “millennial” Danilo Iervolino: the man who, barring unforeseen circumstances at this point sensational, saved the Salerno from the exclusion of the championship. Neapolitan of Palma Campania, very young yet with one entrepreneurial history already rich behind him: he founded theTelematic University Pegaso, hitting a millionaire business and in a certain sense continuing, innovating, one family tradition, since his father had founded the Iervolino private schools, very widespread in Campania.

The business had smelled it at just 26, after a trip to the States and taking advantage of the opportunity provided by the Moratti-Stanca law which established the telematic universities in Italy: the structure it was imagined in 2003 in a very small room, a few years later Unipegasus it had 10 degree courses and 58 campuses and around 60,000 students who passed online classes. Then he had sold the shares of Pegaso to an English fund, Cvc, for a billion euros: hence the investment in the world ofpublishing acquiring the group Bfc Media, which edits magazines, among others Forbes Italy, Bluerating, Private and TV channels like Bike, but the interests are many and often linked to technology and its evolution. Young, Italian and in some ways visionary: a profile that seems to be in contrast with those of the properties of the clubs of A league which today mostly go to foreign funds or presidents (Inter, Milan, Rome, Genoa, Spezia, Venice, Fiorentina) or entrepreneurs more “experts” (Naples, Lazio, Udinese, Atalanta, Turin).

His interest in the acquisition of Salernitana had already been mentioned in the past months, enough to push him to come out on a note of denial: “I’m not interested, but I wish the club well”, the gist of last November’s statement. Yesterday, however, his name appeared almost surprisingly, when the rumors around the grenade club they pointed decidedly in the other direction. Its offer, as anticipated yesterday, is about 10 million euros for theacquisition of the club plus twenty for team management starting from market: after saving Salerno from exclusion from the A league, in fact, Iervolino will have to try to keep the category on the field, which is not an easy feat given that the club is last with only 8 points scored in the first round.

And in addition to the market and the difficult business facing the field, the difficulty for Iervolino they are also outlined outside, given the announcement of a Swiss fund interested in the acquisition of the Granata club to submit a complaint to the prosecutor’s office on the sale to the young Neapolitan entrepreneur. But Iervolino speaks as president, and to the fans he says: “He is great emotion that announce the acquisition of Salernitana 1919. Salerno and its fans deserve one competitive team. I strongly believe that the team relaunch project we are preparing will guarantee balance and stability to the society. I assure the utmost commitment to build a lasting future and full of satisfactions for the city and for its extraordinary supporters. It is with these wishes that, together, we welcome the new year with confidence. Greetings to Salerno, long live the grenades “.

And speaking of himself and his points of reference, Iervolino loves to quote Don Milani: “We must all feel part of the change and hope, each contributing according to their possibilities and inclinations to rebuild where something has broken. Because, as Don Milani said, ‘you don’t need to have clean hands if you keep them in your pocket’ “and he decided to contribute, becoming (a good) part of the hopes of the Salernitana fans.