from vaccines reduced neutralizing action, specific serum could be used

For the Omicron variant, specific vaccines may be required because the anti Covid-19 serums show to have a reduced neutralizing action against the South African variant e so too do monoclonal antibodiesThis is indicated by the data observed in the laboratory in the research conducted in Germany, at the Institute of Medical Virology of the University of Frankfurt and accessible online, on the medRxiv website, which includes the articles not yet subjected to review by the scientific community. Coordinated by Alexander Wilhelm and Marek Widera, the analysis was conducted on the peripheral blood of individuals vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech collected both before vaccine administration and at three weeks and three months after vaccination.

“Our results obtained in vitro using authentic variants of the SarsCoV2 virus indicate – write the authors of the research – that, contrary to what happens with the Delta variant currently in circulation, the efficacy in neutralizing the sera resulting from vaccination was severely reducedIn the case of Omicron.

The researchers also note that, “the Omicron variant was found to be resistant to monclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab” and that for this, genetic analysis of the SarsCoV2 virus may be required before starting treatment with monoclonal antibodies. For this, they conclude, “vaccines and specific monoclonal antibodies may be required against Omicron“.

