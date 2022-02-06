from vaccines to migration, that’s what he will say

Vatican City – There and then in the Vatican no one believed it: the Pope going to What’s the weather like, the hugely popular talk show of the Rai flagship network, made more than one prelate jump out of their seats. So much so that since yesterday on the other side of the Tiber some funny jokes have been circulating, the first is that it is “Francesco decided to go to the hearing from Fabio Fazio“and the second is that the transmission from now on will be called “What a temple it does.”

Pope Francesco da Fazio, here’s what he will say

Jokes aside, this passage of the papal communication contains all the determination of the pontiff to speak to largest possible audience, crumbling clichés and ushering in a new season. A move that allows him to use a well-established transmission to reach 5 million Italians in their homes. In Fazio’s studio, in front of the cameras, other illustrious guests have passed in recent years, such as Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep or Steven Spielberg.

The Pope guest on Sunday 6 February at “Che tempo che fa”. Fazio: “Deep emotion and immense joy”

The peak of ratings was however recorded by the return of Celentano: it was followed by 6 million 271 thousand viewers with a 24.81% share. He who knows if the Pope will be able to do better with the audience tonight. The only difference this time is that he tonight Pope francesco will not be physically present in the RAI lounge: instead, thanks to a connection, he will speak from one of his rooms in Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel in which he chose to live in 2013, after the election, renouncing the use of Apostolic Palace considering it too luxurious and excessive. Typically, the organization of such television events is prepared in great detail, as is the lineup with questions. Pope and Fazio certainly agreed on the central arguments of the conversation. It is difficult to list them with certainty but it is not excluded that the pope wants to address the issue of Covid, the recovery, the crux of vaccines that continue to lack in developing countries. And then the migrations, the galloping secularization, Europe more and more shaken and weak and the winds of war that blow in Ukraine. On February 27, Francesco will go to Florence, the city of the model mayor La Pira (soon to be blessed) to meet the mayors and bishops from all over the Mediterranean: this topic could also be touched upon, as well as the enormous problems on the pedophilia front that are emerging throughout Europe to the point of touching the image of Benedict XVI, as well as the pressing requests of the Northern Church to abolish priestly celibacy and to open the priesthood to women. There is a lot of meat on the fire in this last period.

His Holiness Pope Francis on Sunday in #CTCF. pic.twitter.com/Bhydm1N1yF – Che tempo che fa (@chetempochefa) February 3, 2022

Pope Francis faces interviews, even the most insidious, with an open spirit, he hardly shuns the questions. Generally he is very good at dribbling traps. In many ways, the interview with Fazio is paired with those he gave in the past to Jordi Evola, one of the most popular anchormans in Spain, and to Valentina Alazraki, one of the best-known television journalists in all of Latin America. In the course of those two interviews, she even spoke unfiltered about her resignation. To Televisa he said he had the feeling that the pontificate will be short “Four or five years. I don’t know, or two or three. Well, two have already passed. It’s like a bit of a vague feeling. I tell you, it may not be so. The same happens with the psychology of what he plays and then he believes that he will lose in order not to be disillusioned later. And if he wins, he is happy. I don’t know what it is, but I have a feeling the Lord put me here for a short time … But it’s a feeling. This is why I always leave the possibility open ».

A topic on which Pope Francis, in the eighth year of his pontificate, later adjusted by stating that he had never thought about resigning, even when, last July, he was under the knife for the difficult operation at the Colon. Father Antonio Spadaro, Jesuit, director of “La Civiltà Cattolica” and his spin doctor, from behind the scenes, some time ago, presenting the book that comes from his conversations with Pope Francis, entitled “Now ask your questions . Conversations on the Church and the world of tomorrow ”he said that for the pontiff the interview has a pastoral value. In that book there are some phrases that show the relationship that Bergoglio has with communication: “Everything I do has a pastoral value. If I did not have this confidence I would not give interviews, the interview is a form of communication of my ministry “. The interview with Fabio Fazio is to be read in this frame, entering the homes of Italians, given that Italians go to church less and less.