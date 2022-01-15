Business

FROM VALSUSA TO THE MILAN EXCHANGE: FROM PASCALE PORTA ALTEA GREEN POWER LISTED IN PIAZZA AFFARI

Giovanni Di Pascale

BARDONECCHIA / RIVOLI – Altea Green Power, the company based in Rivoli and founded by Giovanni Di Pascale from Bardonecchia, yesterday presented the Pre-Admission Notice to the Italian Stock Exchange, functional to the admission for trading of its shares on the Euronext Growth market Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA and the start of bookbuilding. The company of the Valsusino entrepreneur deals with supplying plants for the production of energy in respect of the environment and as a “service integrator” for complete assistance during all phases of the construction and management of green plants.
“In recent weeks the roadshow has started, with meetings between our Altea Green Power management and Italian and foreign institutional and professional investors, to present the peculiar characteristics of the company, the results achieved and the future growth strategy – explains Giovanni Di Pascale – who pushed our management to look at the Euronext Growth Milan market as a further step in their growth path “.
“The offer includes newly issued ordinary shares and warrants (exercisable in three time windows), assigned free of charge in favor of all those who, at the start date of trading, have subscribed the ordinary shares as part of the placement or purchased the ordinary shares in the ‘scope of the over allotment option “. The definitive subscription price of the shares will be announced at the end of the placement process. Altea Green Power closed the first half of 2021 with a pro-forma production value of € 2.37 million, a pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of € 962,000 and a pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin of 41% . The net result is equal to 600,000 euros.
In the listing process Altea Green Power is assisted by Integrae SIM SpA as Euronext Growth Advisor and Global Coordinator, by Marco Polo Advisor Srl as Financial Advisor, by Grimaldi Studio Legale as Legal Advisor, by BDO Italia SpA as by the Independent Auditors and by CDR Communication Srl as Advisor to the Company in matters of Investor & Media Relation.

“Our company Altea Green Power was born with the dual objective of providing systems for the production of energy in respect of the environment and as a” service integrator “, turning its skills to individuals, companies, organizations and investors who want assistance. complete during all phases of construction and management for a wide range of plant types, in particular in the photovoltaic, wind, cogeneration, biomass and energy efficiency sectors, thus contributing to the reduction of pollution “continues Di Pascale” the founded in 2008 with the name of Altea Energia and in October 2021 it changed its name to Altea Green Power. Today it can boast the turnkey supply of numerous photovoltaic and wind power plants throughout the Italian territory, the development and sale of projects for the same number of MW for co-investment and current developments in the wind and biomass sectors in the finalization phase. In fact, we have contracted 500 MW in Co-development with some of the major players in the world ”. Congratulations on the results obtained by this talented entrepreneur from Valsusa: an example for the younger generations and beyond.

