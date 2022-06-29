From Vanessa Hudgens’ walk to Rita Ora’s shopping spree: celebrities in one click

Also, Kendall Jenner went out with friends, and Heidi Klum went to eat in New York

Netflix prepares series of Homero Gómez, activist who protected monarch butterflies and was murdered

In 2020 his disappearance was reported and 16 days later his body was found inside a well

Eduin Caz reacted mercilessly to rumors of separation and infidelity: “They should investigate well”

The singer of Grupo Firme responded with photos and videos to the accusations that were recently launched against his marriage

8 hours live and unforgettable concerts: the memory of Badía y Compañía, the program that marked an era

10 years after his death, the legacy of Juan Alberto Badía remains intact in his great creation of the ’80s, Marcelo Tinelli, Cecilia Laratro, Zorrito Von Quintiero and Miky MC Phantom spoke with Teleshow about their experience in the emblematic cycle

Marcelo Tinelli remembered Juan Alberto Badía, 10 years after his death: “I accompanied him until the last moment”

In dialogue with Teleshow, the driver told how he helped him in his beginnings on television and recalled anecdotes that reflect a close friendship with the unforgettable journalist, who died on June 29, 2012

MORE NEWS