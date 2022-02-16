from vegetables to dairy products, here is the guide

Although the main focus on health is reserved for Covid right now, the problem ofobesity always remains topical. Weight gain brings with it a multitude of problems, which can be avoided thanks to a healthy and careful diet. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has updated its dietary recommendations for the population, promoting fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains. The consumption of seasonal and local products is important.

Foods to eat every day

Vegetables must never be missing. Consumption is recommended, which must be 2 to 4 portions per day (raw and / or cooked). Each serving should be between 150 and 200 grams, approximately, for example a plate of cooked vegetables or one / two tomatoes, carrots or cucumbers. Fruit must be consumed daily, from three to five portions a day. One serving is equivalent to one fruit, preferably in season.

In the diet every day cereals (bread and pasta) cannot be missing, preferably wholemeal. We also recommend 4-6 servings of dairy products per day: milk, yogurt, fresh or aged cheese (to be consumed in smaller quantities). The recommended daily dose of olive oil is 10 ml, which is about a tablespoon. Obviously, water cannot be missing, with no consumption limits. The advice is to drink when you are thirsty, trying to get at least 1.5 liters per day.

Foods to eat weekly

Making a weekly estimate, AESAN recommends the consumption of peanuts without added salt and not fried, legumes, red meat (no more than 2 portions), fish (at least 2 portions) and 2/4 eggs.