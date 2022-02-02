from Verdi to Mousset, who to take at the repair auction?

Salernitana attack, who to buy at the repair auction?

Let’s start by saying that the titular trident at the moment is Verdi – Bonazzoli – Ribery. But the situation could change by return of post. We were talking about the market: the Salernitana took off in January two central strikers like Mousset and Mikaelwhich is why Bonazzoli himself is threatened, especially by the first who, in terms of numbers and career experience (26 goals between Le Havre, Bournemouth and Sheffield), seems to be the one most ready to make an important contribution to the grenade cause. There is also a reason of a technical-tactical nature: Bonazzoli is not used to playing as the only central point of reference in a 4-3-3, he is more of a second striker or a winger and therefore the feeling is that there are hierarchies in front of him. are destined to change definitively.

Watch out for the Perotti variable which in turn can take away Ribery’s place on the left. Just as he can take Bonazzoli’s ownership from the disk, bequeathed to him by Simy: in his career he scored 27 penalties out of 29 and is among the best specialists around. The only perplexity is of an athletic nature, considering the history of his injuries and the fact that he was released. Because on a technical level, no one has any doubts about him.

Of the trident the most attractive to Fantasy Football on paper is Verdi. For three obvious reasons: the certainty of a starting position, the great desire for redemption and above all because he is listed as a midfielder. Without underestimating the fact that, without Ribery, he beats the placed ones. He deserves an investment, a bet: the umpteenth in his career, for the fantasy coaches who still believe in it.