From victim to victimizer? This is how Johnny Depp won the trial against his ex-wife

The famous actor Johnny Depp and the actress Amber Heard, his ex-wife, faced each other for almost six weeks in a media trial for defamation, which has meant a before and after not only for celebrity litigation, but also in life. of each of those involved.

The marriage of the two artists did not last long. A year after their big wedding in the Caribbean, Heard filed for divorce. accusing him of violence and abuse during the short time they had been married.

However, the real eruption of this media volcano came in 2018, when she published a column in the American newspaper The Washington Post in which he spoke of violence against women and made implicit reference to the aggressive and complex relationship he lived with Depp.

In this column, and in tune with the rise of the #MeToo women’s rights movement, Heard defined herself as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse.”

Amber Heard and her team began the trial by launching accusations against Depp, presenting him as the main aggressor. – Photo: Getty Images

From here, both were involved in a series of comings and goings through the courts, which ended in the trial, which ended this week.

The first part of the litigation, held in Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, was dominated by the accusations of Heard and his legal team against Depp. During these episodes, she argued that she was the victim of serious cases of abuse by the actor, who skillfully defended herself.

Heard made explicit reference to Depp’s problems with alcohol and other psychoactive substances, such as ecstasy, cocaine and oxycodone. In one of the episodes described by the actress, Johnny allegedly sexually abused her with a bottle of vodka.

At this point, and due to the seriousness of the accusations against him, public opinion considered Heard the winner, who seemed to have the actor cornered.

Later, it was the turn of Depp’s team, which completely turned the situation around and returned the actress’s argument: if there was abuse, the victim was him, not her. From being the victim of the story, the actress became the direct victimizer of a series of incredible and serious accusations.

It should be noted that Depp’s team, led by a lawyer with Colombian roots named Camille Vásquez, played a central role in changing the perspective of the trial juries in favor of Johnny.

Through clever legal, image and communication strategies, this team of lawyers managed to project Depp as a person with personal problems, but respectful of their relationship. As an individual tormented more than a torment.

During this phase of the trial, celebrity friends of Depp – whose testimonies were decisive – took the stand. to psychologists and psychiatrists who diagnosed Amber with borderline personality disorder, a disease characterized by cruelty, fear of loneliness and attention seeking.

The accusations and evidence against Heard began to rain down like poisoned darts, which not only destroyed the story he had put together during the first part of the trial, but also managed to captivate the hearts of the jurors.

Depp’s team presented the jury with a series of photographs and videos showing the alleged adventures that Amber would have had. with James Franco –Depp’s close friend–, Tesla tycoon Elon Musk, and actress and model Cara Delevingne. In this latest alleged affair, the jury was presented with photos of Musk, Delevingne and Heard in an elevator late at night.

The photos and incisive questions from Depp’s team about this episode were decisive for the final result.

Also, several celebrities presented testimonies at the trial. The most important was that of the model Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-partner and who defended him from an accusation of physical assault. This testimony was central not only because a former partner of Depp denied any type of violence during the relationship they had, clearing her name as a sentimental partner, but also because of the chemistry that defendant and witness had with each other.

When Moss was questioned about her relationship with Johnny, neither she nor the actor himself could avoid smiling in a complicit and loving way, a fact that did not go unnoticed neither by the jurors nor by the spectators of the trial.

Finally, another of the decisive episodes, and perhaps one of the most grotesque in the trial, was the series of photographic evidence in which showed how Heard allegedly defecated on Johnny’s bed.

The episode, as reported, occurred after a strong fight that caused Depp to leave his house. Immediately afterwards, Amber would have defecated on the side of Johnny’s bed, who did not return until until a few weeks later and found out about the event from photos sent by his cleaning staff.

When Heard was questioned about this, she stated that the culprits had been the dogs, an answer that neither Johnny, at the time, nor the jury, later, wanted to believe.

At this point it is key to remember that, first of all, it was a jury made up of civilians –and not judges– who deliberated and gave the verdict.

And, secondly, that the early trial was for defamation, therefore, the guilt of those involved in the events presented as evidence was not being judged, rather, these served, rather, as inputs to determine if Depp had defamed Heard or vice versa.

The jury’s decision was, and far from initial forecasts, that Johnny Depp had not defamed Amber Heard. On the contrary, it was she who slandered and ended the actor’s career. The jury was made up of five men and two women.

Depp, who won the trial, said he felt at peace because the truth came out. – Photo: Getty Images

Depp, who was not present during the final result of the hearing, must receive 15 million dollars in compensation. Meanwhile, Heard will receive only 5 million because a former lawyer for Depp defamed her by saying that his sexual abuse allegations were false.

In this raw, opinionated and divisive media case, Heard went from victim to perpetrator of a series of incredible acts, which cost her a lot of money and probably her career and future as an actress.

“From the beginning, the objective of making this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” Depp wrote in a note, shared through his social networks after the verdict.

“I feel at peace knowing that I finally made it,” said the actor, who emerged victorious from this episode, which could be the script for one of his new movies.