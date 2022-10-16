From Victoria Beckham to Angelina Jolie: The superfood that moisturizes the skin and improves memory

Victoria Beckham is a “devotee” to the consumption of turmeric. Photo CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP (CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP)

In popular parlance it is known as “the miracle spice” since it is associated with the contribution of endless benefits for the body, mainly those that have to do with the prevention of aging in its broadest sense. A natural condition from which no one can escape, but can face it, how? Lead a healthy lifestyle by adopting habits and techniques to take care of yourself naturally. In this process, healthy eating plays a key role, since everything that is eaten will bring well-being to the body or, failing that, will damage it.

Color between orange and earth, Harvard University catalogs the turmeric like a food prodigious to deal with this process of human deterioration. With a spicy and somewhat extravagant flavor, it can be used fresh, whole or in powder form. Through a publication on the website, Harvard Health Publishing, the author Robert H. Shmerling, explains that its consumption can be daily and that the effects will be seen from the sixth week.

It is not in vain that celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have tried it, praised it and spread it based on the improvements experienced in terms of personal well-being. The renowned Victoria Beckham is also added to the list, who, in favor of a healthy and natural lifestyleconsumes it in juices and as an ingredient in masks to rejuvenate the skin.

According to Harvard University, this aromatic species, which is part of the ginger family, helps prevent muscle wasting and bone pain, as well as memory problems. But this is not all, since to these benefits are added the improvement of blood circulation, the reduction of bad cholesterol (LDL) and the strengthening of the immune system. And among its latest novelties, it is positioned as an ally for the skin, since it acts as a healing and moisturizing agent.

“Among its components is the substance curcumin, which is essential to keep the body’s biology in balance, especially when it comes to treating pain and inflammation,” says nutritionist Silvina Tasat

But what hides the turmeric? What are its secret properties? According to Silvina Tasat, nutritionist and member of the Argentine Nutrition Association, it consists of a natural polyphenol, that is, a non-energetic substance that contains multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for cell membranes. “Among its components is the substance curcumin, which is essential for keeping the body’s biology in balance, especially when it comes to treating pain and inflammation.”

A study published by the medical journal Trials, -carried out on 139 people who suffered from arthritis in the knees and for which they required medical treatment based on drugs-, revealed that 94% of the patients who took 500 milligrams of turmeric for a month, their pain improved by 50%, at the same time that they did not present secondary symptoms: stomach pains, like those suffered by those who consumed 50 milligrams of “diclofenac” twice a day.

However, Tasat explains that consumption should be in the right measure since it corresponds to a “food-condiment” and recommends “eating small amounts: no more than a teaspoon of coffee.” In this sense, he comments that the best way to incorporate it is within a context of healthy and varied eating. In the kitchen, there are multiple options to innovate and taste, and thus gradually incorporate this star product: a small pinch in different preparations, such as stews. It can also be mixed into teas, soups, and even flavored waters.

Some call it the miraculous species and it makes sense, since for more than 4000 years turmeric has been one of the essential condiments in Asian cuisine. Originally from India, and an essential ingredient to prepare the famous curries, over time it spread to the rest of Asia, particularly to Sri Lanka and Indonesia. It is the root of a plant nicknamed “Zingiberaceae” that is cultivated and grows in tropical areas, and Latin America is also characterized as a producer. In Argentina, for example, it is grown in Misiones and from there it is marketed to the rest of the country.

In any case, the specialist emphasizes that magical powers cannot be attributed to any food. “Although there are products that, due to their characteristics, collaborate in maintaining health in balance, the truth is that nutrition has to be accompanied by a variety of foods that are going to provide the body with everything it needs,” Tasat concludes. .