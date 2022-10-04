From Victoria Beckham to Angelina Jolie. The superfood that moisturizes the skin and improves memory

In popular parlance it is known as “the miraculous species”, since it is associated with the contribution of endless benefits for the body, mainly those that have to do with the prevention of aging, in its broadest sense, a natural condition from which no one can escape, but can deal with it, how ? Lead a healthy lifestyle by adopting habits and techniques to intervene naturally. In this process, healthy eating plays a key role, since everything that is eaten will bring well-being to the body or, failing that, will damage it.

Color between orange and earth, the Harvard University catalogs turmeric as the illustrious product to face this process of human deterioration. With a spicy and somewhat extravagant flavor, it can be used fresh, whole or in powder form. Through a publication on the website Harvard Health Publishing, the author Robert H. Shmerling, explains that its consumption can be daily and that the effects will only be seen after week six.

At the cost of this, it is not in vain that celebrities of the stature of Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have tried it, praised it and spread it within a scenario of improvements and personal well-being. Also added to the list is the renowned Victoria Beckham, who supports a healthy and natural lifestyle, consumes it in juice format and as masks to rejuvenate the skin.

According to Harvard University, this aromatic species that is part of the ginger family, helps prevent muscle wasting and bone pain, as well as memory problems. But this is not all, among other benefits, and for those who catapulted this product to fame, is that in addition, improves blood circulation, lowers bad cholesterol (LDL) and strengthens the immune system. And among its latest novelties, it is positioned as an ally for the skin, since it acts as a healing and moisturizing agent.

“Among its components is the substance curcumin, which is essential to keep the body’s biology in balance, especially when it comes to treating pain and inflammation,” Silvina Tasat, nutritionist and member of the Argentine Nutrition Association Shutterstock

But, what hides the turmeric? What are its star properties? According to Silvina Tasat, nutritionist and member of the Argentine Nutrition Association, it consists of a natural polyphenol, that is, a non-energetic substance that contains multiple anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties for cell membranes. “Among its components is the curcumin substance which is essential to keep the body’s biology in balance, especially when it comes to treating pain and inflammation”.

A study published by the medical journal Trials, -carried out on 139 people who suffered from arthritis in the knees and for which they required medical treatment based on drugs-, revealed that 94% of patients who took 500 milligrams of turmeric for a month, improved their ailments by 50%, at the same time that they did not manifest secondary symptoms: stomach pains, as those who consumed 50 milligrams of “diclofenac” twice a day suffered.

However, Tasat explains that the consumption must be in its proper measure since it corresponds to a “food-condiment”, therefore “you have to eat small amounts in no more than a teaspoon of coffee,” details the nutritionist. In this sense, she comments that the best way to incorporate it is within a context of healthy and varied eating. In the kitchen, there are multiple options to innovate and taste, and thus gradually incorporate this star product: a small pinch in different preparations, such as stews. It can also be combined in teas, soups, even flavored waters.

Some call it the miracle species and it makes sense, since for more than 4000 years turmeric has been one of the infallible condiments of Asian cuisine. native from India, an essential ingredient to prepare the famous curries, over time, it spread to the rest of Asia, particularly to the regions of Sri Lanka and Indonesia. As it is the root of a plant nicknamed “Zingiberaceae” that is cultivated and grows in tropical areas, Latin America is also characterized as a producer. In Argentina, for example, it is found in Misiones and is marketed to the rest of the country.

In any case, the specialist emphasizes that magical powers cannot be attributed to any food. “Although there are products that, due to their characteristics, collaborate in maintaining health in balance, the truth is that nutrition has to be accompanied by a variety of products that are the ones that are going to provide the body with everything it needs,” Tasat concludes. .