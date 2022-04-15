From Vin Diesel with Brie Larson to the Fanning sisters

One more week, the famous have gone to their Instagram profiles to share images and messages. The highlights of the week have been:

Vin Diesel and Brie Larson

The actor has announced the signing of actress Brie Larson by Fast & Furious 10. The actress, known for her role as Captain Marvel and winner of an Oscar, will be part of the cast of the next film in the action car racing saga. “Yes yes yes… you see this angel over my shoulder making me laugh out loud and you say to yourself ‘that’s Captain Marvel’. There is clearly love and laughter in this picture. What you don’t see though is the character that will be introduced to you in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha ​​she is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected but longed for Welcome to the family Brie,” Diesel captioned a photo with Larson.

Ellen and Dakota Fanning

The actress has turned 24 and has celebrated it with a party in Miami, where in addition to her friends, her famous sister Dakota has also been there, who has congratulated her with a blurred photo of both of them and an endearing statement on her account. Instagram: “Happy birthday to my #1 favorite person in the world. You are the queen of birthday legends so I won’t even try. I’ll just say that the thing I love most in life is being your sister. And I love you.” even more. Happy birthday my little fairy.”

David and Victoria Beckham

After the wedding of his son Brooklyn with Nicola Peltz, the former soccer player has shared a photo with his wife Victoria Beckham, in which the elegance of the groom’s parents is appreciated. The designer opted for a silver slip dress with floral lace appliqués from her own brand. The father of the groom chose a black tuxedo with a bow tie and a white shirt.

Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston

The protagonist of Desperate Housewives has shared with her followers some images to celebrate the birthday of her husband, the Mexican businessman Pepe Bastón. “Happy birthday to the best person on Earth. You fill this family with love and support and deserve to be celebrated every day. Happy birthday to the best husband, father, son, friend, partner and soulmate ever. I love you my life.”

Ireland Baldwin

The eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, who was born as a result of his marriage to Kim Basinger, has undergone an aesthetic touch-up at the age of 26. After publishing an image with her face bandaged, the young woman explained that a treatment called FaceTite has been done, which through liposuction and without general anesthesia, has served to reduce the chin area, which according to her was not reduced even with diet . “You don’t go under the knife. The reason I did it was because I had a very stubborn pocket of fat and excess skin on my face.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The businesswoman and influencer has shared some romantic snapshots with her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson. Both appear in an affectionate attitude in an Italian restaurant. “Late night snack” (something like “Snack late at night”) is the title of the post.

Rachel del Rosario

The singer has shared a beautiful photo of her doing yoga with an important confession: “When I was 16 years old they detected a double scoliosis and as the only solution they suggested an operation in which to fix the entire spine with metal pieces.” Fortunately, she did not have to go under the knife. And over time, yoga has been her best medicine.

Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales has urged the British and the rest of the world’s citizens to help save the oceans. Carlos has shared a photo with his wife, Camilla, with whom he has just celebrated 17 years of marriage, in which they both look at the sea. Coinciding with the Our Ocean conference, the son of Queen Elizabeth wanted to raise awareness for more responsible and conscientious human activity to save the world’s oceans.