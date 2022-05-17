From Walt Disney to Rita Hayworth, they are the celebrities who were in Mazatlan

MAZATLAN. – Believe it or not, at the time Mazatlan was the favorite tourist destination of celebrities and Hollywood stars. In the mid-1950s, our port offered a lot of exclusivity, and this attracted these celebrities to vacation. But it has also been the destination of former US presidents, poets and writers. Do you want to know who we are talking about?

Next, we leave you a list of actors who once or several times visited Mazatlan.

waltdisney

The famous cartoonist, filmmaker and creator of Mickey Mouse visited Mazatlan in 1943, although it was not because he planned it. In reality, he was going to Mexico City to discuss some movie business. However, that year a cyclone occurred in the port that forced Disney to have an emergency landing and stay at the Hotel Belmar for three days.

John Wayne

The American actor visited Mazatlán not once, but many times, we could even say that it was one of his favorite places and all thanks to the fact that Hollywood opened a western studio in Durango, which caused many actors to vacation in the port while shooting their movies.

John Barrymore

Does the last name ring a bell? John is the grandfather of the popular Hollywood actress, Drew Barrymore. He was a stage and film actor. He became famous as a Shakespearean actor, was applauded for his portrayal of Hamlet, and was recognized as the greatest actor of his generation, working in a wide variety of roles on stage and in film.

Like Wayne, he visited Mazatlan to rest while his movies were being shot.

Rita Hayworth

She was one of the most emblematic and glamorous actresses of the golden age of the American and the greatest Hollywood diva of the 1940s. It is said that she came on vacation to our paradisiacal port to enjoy the sun and the sea. She stayed at the Hotel Belmar.

rock hudson

He was an American classic film actor and famous for his leading man roles. He participated in films such as: Fighter Squadron, The Desert Falcon, Dull Angels and Captain Panama.

ronald reagan

He is the only acting foreign president to have visited the port. On his farewell tour, he chose Mazatlan to say goodbye to Mexico as president of the United States. Here he met with the current president of Mexico, Miguel de la Madrid, to discuss the textile market, agreements on telecommunications and civil aviation.

Pablo Neruda

The Chilean Nobel Prize winner for literature, one of the great poets of the 20th century, visited Mazatlán for his work “Puerto de América” in which he expressed: “Starry Mazatlán, port at night, I hear the waves that hit your poverty and your constellations, the beat of your passionate choirs, your sleepwalking heart that sings under the red nets of the moon”.

Others

Peter Facinelli

You may not know him by his real name, but does Dr. Carlisle Cullen from the Twilight saga ring a bell? That’s right, believe it or not, one of the Cullens left behind the cold climate of Forks and visited Mazatlán, but he did not do it alone, but he came very well accompanied by the also actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple chose our beautiful port to get engaged at the end of 2019.

They fell so in love with Mazatlán that they even visited the famous seafood restaurant “El Cuchupetas”, located in the Villa Unión syndicate. What luck those who did get photos with one of the favorite vampires.