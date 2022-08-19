from WandaVision to She-Hulk — Conocedores.com

Like any review of a movie, series, hotel or restaurant, there is a share of subjectivity in the opinion about which is the best or worst. The same thing happens when determining which are the best series of Marvel on Disney Plusfrom WandaVision who was the first to train on the platform, to She-Hulk, the most recent addition to the streaming service.

Although WandaVisión was a novelty in the way of presenting a program, with chapters that began in black and white combined with high-impact special effects, the slowness of the plot and the complexity of the characters did not make it the best of this Phase. 4 of the MCU.

The same thing happened with Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series started with a lot of action but lost its rhythm to get into the darkness of the protagonists that gave it a melancholy cadence, which -with some exceptions- was part of Phase 4 in general, which had its maximum expression in «Eternals» .

Loki brought a certain freshness and originality, while Hawkeye managed to very accurately combine Jeremy Renner’s leading role as Clint Barton with Hailee Steinfeld’s as Kate Bishop.

MoonKnight presented a completely different aesthetic, with a character not fully known by the general public, such as Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac), but who -perhaps- was extremely far-fetched in the development of the story.

What If, Ms. Marvel and Yo Soy Groot were also present.

And, finally, when Phase 4 is reaching its culmination, She-Hulk appears as the breath of fresh air that traditional Marvel fans were waiting for, in a wise blend of action and comedy, with traditional television timings. (click here to read our review).

What are the best Marvel series to watch on Disney Plus in order, from best to worst?

1. She-Hulk

2.Hawkeye

3. Loki

4. Falcon and the Winter Soldier

5. MoonKnight

6. WandaVision

7. Ms Marvel

8.What If

9. I Am Groot

