From waste to urban planning, the Democratic Party writes to the mayor of Cardano





The board of the Cardanese Democratic Party writes to the mayor Maurizio Colombo, raising in particular the issue of waste collection, on the services of the registry office, on the care of some urban spaces

Dear Mayor Colombo

In two months this administration will arrive in the middle of the mandate, we wish you good work and therefore we want to present some observations, complaints and suggestions that we have collected from the citizens of Cardano.

There have been complaints from many of them about waste collection.

Sometimes the service is skipped and even the reports sent to the Municipality have not produced results.

This is not acceptable even if you are under an extension of the service contract and, late, you have finally published the new notice.

In the meantime, what happened to the differentiation of waste that had brought the previous administration to 82%?

Could you please tell us what percentage we have reached today?

On the sidelines, many people informed us that they had confused the collection days because the communication used on the distributed calendar was not clear.

Can you enhance the graphics using colors and symbols in a simple and explicit way?

Another point concerns the constant delay in cutting or mowing the grass on the edges of roads and public parks.

The good intentions of the councilor, expressed at the end of the summer, are out of time. It was necessary to plan first.

Some citizens have also reported the presence of animal carcasses that have remained to rot slowly on the roadsides …

Is it possible that none of you have not noticed?

Another report concerns the square.

The planters are constantly neglected, there is a tree that has been “dead and withered” for months and the water in the fountains never works.

This lack of attention really amazed us: the square is in front of the Town Hall how can you not see?

We have also collected several reports on the use of the services.

Biblical times to obtain an identity card, access to offices is complex and cumbersome. A citizen informed us that he was forced to transmit sensitive and private data to the “intercom” in front of other people waiting.

We hope that with the green pass, access to services can be rethought in order to ensure that the Municipality is open and available to all.

Finally, we do not agree with the procedure that you have decided to adopt on the subject of “Urban Planning”.

The main road in these cases, indicated by law and also by common sense, is the Territory Government Plan or PGT.

Because?

Because it implies that the administration listens to the citizens and “all” Cardano’s stakeholders, in order that the Government of the Territory is oriented towards the common and public good and not to safeguard someone’s interest.

We renew our best wishes for you and we hope that, in the interest of the citizens of Cardano, you will take into consideration the contents of this letter.

06-10-2021

The board and the secretary of the Cardano PD club Massimiliano at the Zocchi field



