From WhatsApp to Whats Tracker, the app that “follows” remotely: that’s what it is

Privacy is sacred to WhatsApp users. But if you can’t spy on conversations, there are other apps definitely… borderline for the jealous.

Very often, given the frequency of use, we tend to believe that we know perfectly all the methods of use and all the secrets of a particular application. A mistake most of the time. In fact, apps are part of a technological-information sphere fully accessible only to those who are actually familiar with the subject. So much so that he can best untangle the various IT components. For this reason, from time to time, even on frequently used apps such as WhatsApp, functions that we had not heard of or others that are implemented as technological development continues.

Either way, everything must be well regulated. Similar applications, in fact, quite frequently pass under the lens of privacy monitoring. This is because, in the past, it emerged that related external apps could somehow jeopardize personal information conveyed on chats. WhatsApp has tried to correct this aspect, engaging in a long battle to be able to guarantee the privacy of its users. One of those aspects that, at the time, had led to a migration to Telegram, by virtue of an update of the protection provisions that had not convinced users.

WhatsApp, we could lose our account: how to deal with the danger

WhatsApp, the function that “spies” the partner: what it is

Of course, for some couples where one of the two partners is particularly jealous, it won’t be good news. However, the basic assumption is that no one can violate someone else’s privacy, especially if through the use of external applications that would affect the behavior of others. Yet, as incredible as it may seem at this point, WhatsApp could continue to be far more within reach of jealous partners than it seems. Signing in at unusual times, chatting longer than expected, or engaging in mysterious attitudes certainly won’t help dampen the tension. Questions to be solved face to face, we will think. Well, for some it is not like that. Indeed, there are applications that allow you to go far beyond the simple peek between the conversations of the partner.

WhatsApp, two profiles and one phone: ready to know the trick?

So much for privacy. For jealous people, the Whats Tracker app could be attractive, an application that allows you to “follow” your partner at the slightest suspicion. Going to snoop in his private chats would be a violation but, apparently, tracking his movements would be an “alternative” solution. Rather strange but so be it. The app in question, once installed and set to a number in the address book, would deliver a sort of report on the movements carried out, accesses to WhatsApp and all that it could be used to trigger jealousy. And, once the discussion has started, have valid supporting evidence. Of course, if everything were decommissioned to a simple face-to-face confrontation it would definitely be much better. And after all, there is an injury to the relationship of trust that in theory should animate every couple. Jealousy, all too often, pushes to extremes.