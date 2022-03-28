From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the best dressed Oscar couples of all time

FFinally, after two years of nonexistent red carpets, the Oscars are here to deliver a much-needed dose of real-life glamour.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 27, and while there are memorable moments on the Oscars red carpet every year, some of the best have been when couples walk down the aisle together. Red carpet.

Do you remember Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bündchen? Or Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise? Even though many of them have already broken up, there’s nothing like commemorating some of Hollywood’s most glamorous couples from years past.

Especially when there are so many celebrity couples you might have forgotten were together, like Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston, or Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr.

It is not clear if any stellar couple will appear this time, so we will have to wait tonight to find out. But before the big event, we’ve rounded up some of the best-dressed couples of all time.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2012

(Getty Images)

It would be hard not to include at least one photograph of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who attended the Oscars several times together while married; they divorced in 2019.

But this particular 2012 turnout stands out from the rest, and that’s mostly because of Jolie’s dress: a black velvet gown from Atelier Versace that came with a slit so high that the actress’s leg split open on its own. Twitter.

Pitt, for his part, opted for a classic Tom Ford tuxedo for the evening.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, 2000

(Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise attended the Oscars multiple times during their 11-year marriage; they divorced in 2001.

This one stands the test of time mainly thanks to a now-iconic photograph of Kidman tilting his head back and smoking a cigarette at the after party in Vanity Fair. But it’s also thanks to his stellar ensembles: Kidman chose a shimmering gold Dior dress that he wore with a pair of vintage fingerless gloves.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Australian actress said that particular dress was one of her all-time favorite Oscar looks.

Cruise wore a classic single-breasted tuxedo for the occasion.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, 2005

(Getty Images)

The iconic A-list celebrity couple, who now have three children, made a grand entrance when they walked the red carpet together at the Oscars in 2005.

Beyoncé chose a dress for the evening strapless black velvet and with a light train, designed by Atelier Versace.

She accessorized the look with a pair of statement diamond drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z chose a black single-breasted suit, which he paired with a black velvet bowtie to match Beyoncé’s dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen, 2005

(Getty Images)

In 2005, one of Hollywood’s golden couples, Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, made a memorable appearance at the Oscars; they separated several months later.

It was the first time DiCaprio had brought a girlfriend to the annual awards ceremony. He wore a classic tuxedo for the event, while Bündchen chose a strapless embroidered white dress by Dior.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi, 2014

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres is no stranger to the Oscars, remember the iconic selfie she took with a slew of stars? That was the same night Degeneres was hosting the Oscars, and she attended with his wife, Portia De Rossi.

Both women were impeccably dressed that night, with DeGeneres wearing a bespoke suit by Saint Lauren, while De Rossi chose an ivory beaded halter neck gown by Naeem Khan.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow, 1996

(AFP via Getty Images)

An unforgettable moment in celebrity history: when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated in the 1990s.

They attended the Oscars together in 1996: Pitt wore an unusual pair of small oval sunglasses with a black three-piece suit, while Paltrow chose a simple white floor-length sequined sundress by Calvin Klein.

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams, 2006

(Getty Images)

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain. The couple had a daughter, Matilda, but split in 2007, a year before Ledger’s death in 2008.

Her memorable moment at the Oscars came in 2006, when Williams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Brokeback Mountain and Ledger was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. For evening, she wore a canary yellow Vera Wang gown that featured a fishtail hem and a ruffled plunging neckline.

Williams’ classic Hollywood style was offset by Ledger’s traditional tuxedo.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh, 2014

(AFP via Getty Images)

Few couples could pull off this synchronized ensemble (or shorts on the red carpet), but Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, do it with aplomb.

For the 2014 Oscars, Williams chose a unique short suit from Lanvin with a pair of lace-up brogues and a bow tie. Lasichanh, meanwhile, opted for a pair of skinny black pants and a white tuxedo jacket with a bow tie blouse underneath.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, 2006

(Getty Images)

The former couple, who divorced in 2011, were one of the most beloved in Hollywood when they were together.

For the Oscars in 2006, their respective outfits on the red carpet they were also a statement: J Lo chose a vibrant green ruched dress that was actually a vintage Jean Dessès piece.

Anthony chose a classic black suit with a white tie.

Anjelica Huston and Jack Nicholson, 1986

(Bei/Shutterstock)

This classic Hollywood duo looked the perfect part when they walked the red carpet together at the Oscars in 1986.

Huston chose an emerald green off-the-shoulder gown with a jewel centerpiece for the night she beat Oprah Winfrey to win Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Prizzi’s Honor.

Nicholson, meanwhile, who was nominated for his leading role in the same film, donned a classic tuxedo and a pair of glasses to the event.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, 2017

(AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, unlike many of the other couples listed here, are still together.

While they have several moments on the Oscars red carpet, this is by far their best because of the image itself: Timberlake’s cheeky pose behind his wife offers a rare moment of spontaneity in the formal proceedings of the Oscars. Oscar and, of course, Biel’s intricately metallic gown, designed by Kaufman Franco. Timberlake, for his part, chose a Tom Ford jacquard evening jacket with matching suit pants and a bow tie.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, 2006

(Getty Images)

Another couple who are no strangers to red carpet appearances, and who are still married, are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

In 2006, Pinkett Smith turned heads in a cobalt blue strapless gown by Roberto Cavalli, while Smith chose an outfit that almost matched his wife’s in a navy pinstripe suit.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr., 1989

(Bei/Shutterstock)

Sarah Jessica Parker made a notable appearance at the Oscars in the 1980s with her then-boyfriend, Robert Downey Jr.

The actress chose a simple black velvet cocktail dress with a pearl necklace, a far cry from some of her later red carpet looks, while Downey Jr. chose a unique suit with wide lapels and a green tie.

Heidi Klum and Seal, 2008

(Getty Images)

Before this beloved Hollywood couple split in 2012, they had plenty of red carpet highlights. This was one of them, with Klum wearing a scarlet gown by John Galliano that featured a square neckline with a hood at the back.

Seal accessorized the supermodel’s outfit with a traditional black tuxedo and skinny tie.

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford, 2007

(Getty Images)

The year Helen Mirren took home the best actress award for her role in The Queen, she pulled off a big red carpet fashion hit alongside her husband, Taylor Hackford.

Mirren chose a Christian Lacroix fairytale gown in champagne that featured a pleated skirt and beaded bodice.

Hackford chose a black suit but wore a metallic colored tie to match his wife’s dress.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere, 1992

(Bei/Shutterstock)

Another memorable celebrity couple from the 1990s is, of course, Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere.

The duo attended the Oscars in 1992: Crawford chose a black sequined gown with a fishtail hem while Gere wore a double-breasted tuxedo.