from Will Smith to Ibrahimovic, the best-selling non-fiction books in the world

The international rankings December 2021 quite faithfully reflect those of November as regards the storytelling, with little news. The rankings of non-fiction with many new titles, in particular biographies, psychology manuals and cooking recipes.

Written by the economic journalist of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Ralph Bollmann meeting hundreds of people and analyzing dozens of speeches, Angela Merkel (6th in Germany) tells the life and political work of the leader who has brought her country back to the center of global interest.

Grandson of former president John Fitzgerald, the controversial Robert F. Kennedy Jr si is one of the most critical voices towards the global vaccination campaign and has become a point of reference for the no-vax American and beyond. His counter-biography of the famous immunologist and current medical adviser to President Biden, The Real Anthony Fauci, ranks 3rd in the United States.

After Me, Ibra of 2011 written with David Lagercrant e I am football of 2018 with Mats Olsson (both published by Rizzoli) is now in bookstores Adrenaline (1st in Sweden, published in Italy by Cairo), third autobiography of the AC Milan striker and the Swedish national team Zlatan Ibrahimovic written in collaboration with the journalist of the Gazzetta dello Sport and children’s writer Luigi Garlando. A narrative full of confidences and anecdotes, where even fear finds space together with the sweetness and fragility, determination and courage that led the little boy from Rosengård to the top of the world.

In the Netherlands, home of the new Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, there are three biographies dedicated to the Red Bull driver who have entered the rankings: Formulas Max (10 °) of Erwin Jaeggi And Ronald Vording, Max wereldkampioen (11 °) of Koen Vergeer And Max Verstappen (13 °) of James Gray.

In 2020 Boris Herrmann he was the first German to take part in the Vendée Globe, the most famous and toughest regatta in the world, winning a barely dreamed fifth place with his yacht Seaexplorer. In Allein zwischen Himmel und Meer (4th in Germany) written together with Andreas Wolfers, the sailor describes for the first time his experiences and emotions, the most beautiful and dangerous moments and the enormous mental challenges during the 80 days alone at sea. For years engaged in climate protection and nature conservation, Hermann has turned the spotlight on a new navigation concept, more ecological and attentive to environmental impact issues (his boat was chosen by Greta Thunberg to cross the Atlantic in 2019).

It needs no introduction Will Smith, personalities among the most dynamic and loved in the entertainment world. His autobiography Will (6th in the United States, tr. It. Will. The power of the will, Longanesi) is the result of a profound journey of inner discovery, a brave memoir in which the author and rapper tells himself for the first time, shamelessly revealing the whole story of one of the most incredible Hollywood ascents of our times.

It caused a surprise in Spain Por si las voces vuelven (1 °) in which the well-known comedian and TV presenter Ángel Martín tries to break the taboo of mental disease telling how he experienced the psychotic crisis that forced him to hospitalize in 2017. The book is a journey into the depths of the mind, a raw, emotional, terrifying and at the same time hilarious account of what it means to get lost in the madness and have to rebuild everything from scratch.

December is the month of good resolutions for the new year which often start with the purchase of a motivational or self help book.

In his previous bestseller La Clé de votre énergie (2nd in France, tr. It. You become happy, TRE60) Natacha Calestrémé he had collected 22 rituals learned from healers, mediums and shamans to overcome emotional blocks and regain balance, energy and well-being. In the new Find ma place (4 °) the French journalist explores the topic by offering detailed support to guide the reader in its transformation.

In Encuentra you vitamin person (3rd in Spain) the psychiatrist Marian Rojas Estapé (How to make good things happen to you, Vallardi A.) encourages readers to find vitamin people, the ones who bring out the best in us, inspire us, support us, improve our immune systems and allow us to understand our emotional history.

Trained as a psychologist at the school of Giorgio Nardone in the Strategic Therapy Center of Arezzo, Rafael Santandreu (Be happy against the wind, The art of not embittering life, Vallardi A.) teaches in Sin miedo (10 °) the method to “rewire” the brain and completely overcome even the most acute fears.

In Depphjärnan (4th in Sweden) the psychiatrist Anders Hansen (Move your body to empower the brain, Vallardi A.) explains how our mind works and the reasons why many feel bad, and invites you to take better care of your brain and body by stopping constantly chasing happiness.

Brené Brown (The strength of fragility, Vallardi A .; The gifts of imperfection, Ultra) has built her career by studying the themes of courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy. In Atlas of the Heart (2nd in the United States) the American researcher takes the reader on a journey through eighty-seven emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human and provides the tools to access a universe of new choices and second chances.

We conclude with a quick overview of the cooking books, always present in the non-fiction charts and particularly popular during the end of the year holidays.

Pinch of Nom Comfort Food (1st in the UK) is the fourth book by the world famous food bloggers Kay Featherstone And Kate Allinson containing delicious recipes with an eye to calories.

Attention to the line also in Slimming Eats (2nd) of Siobhan Wightman which offers 100 new recipes and the 15 favorites of the followers of his blog.

La cocina de tu vida (2nd in Spain) collects 950 quick, easy and healthy recipes from the most famous chef on Spanish television Karlos Arguiñano while it is dedicated to stews Middag i en gryta (6th in Sweden) by the Swedish chef and TV presenter of Palestinian origin Tareq Taylor.

In the United States Alex Snodgrass collects in The Comfortable Kitchen (1 °) 105 relaxing and healthy recipes while Ree Drummond focuses on ease of preparation in The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy! (7th). The author is a true icon of the American spirit. Leaving Los Angeles after breaking up with her boyfriend and returning to her parents’ remote provincial town, fate has put a rough, beefy cowboy in her way. Ree took up the challenge and began describing her new daily life as a wife and mother on a ranch on her blog The Pioneer Woman which made her one of the most famous women in America. For lovers of the genre, its story is told in the first person in When love came looking for me (Sperling & Kupfer).

note: since 1985, Informazioni Editoriali, which is part of the Messaggerie Italiane group, is a leader in Italy in the creation and management of bibliographic databases, as well as in the supply of information services for the world of books. She is also the publisher of the iBUK portal, from which these international rankings are taken.