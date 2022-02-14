from Will Smith to Johansson

Hollywood stars were the absolute protagonists of spot aired in the past few hours, during the Super Bowl 2022. The list is very long, starting with the Oscar Matthew McConaughey, who is back in the role of astronaut after Interstellar, selling his testimony to Salesforce, a communication campaign that wants to raise awareness on inequality and climate change.

SUPER BOWL, ROLL OF GOLD: 2nd TITLE FOR LOS ANGELES RAMS / Two teams in the lead …

Space also for the splendid Scarlett Johanssonwhom we have all seen and appreciated in the role of the Black Widow, but also in many other successful films: alongside her husband Colin Jost, sponsored Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, in a brilliant way: what would happen if he came to read the thoughts of a couple? The great is also on stage Ewan McGregor, who has lent his big face to Expedia and to travel around the world, and could not miss one of the undisputed kings of Hollywood as Will Smithwho advertised the reboot of the legendary 90s series, the Prince of Bel Air: we can’t wait to see it. (update by Davide Giancristofaro)



SUPER BOWL 2022, THE LOS ANGELES RAMS / Cincinnati WON KO 23-20

SPOT SUPER BOWL 2022, WHAT ARE THEY AND COSTS? SCHWARZENEGGER AND BMW, AMAZON WITH LOTR, META, EXPEDIA …

Everything is ready for the Super Bowl 2022, the final of the NFL championship, American football, between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The show will be held starting at 00:30 Italian, 18:30 in the United States, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in California. Fixed appointment of the show, they will be commercials, that for the television event of the year, a bit like the Sanremo Festival in Italy, will be broadcast for “gold” payments. In fact, it is calculated that you will be able to spend up to $ 7 million for a 30-second commercial, and for this very reason the Super Bowl advertising space has historically been the prerogative of large companies, especially automotive ones. Stellar figures, but after all, for an event in which the seats go from 5,000 to 100,000 dollars, we could not expect anything else.

HALFTIME SHOW SUPER BOWL 2022 / Video, Eminem kneels for Colin Kaepernick

In front of the television, according to analysts, there will be at least 100 million viewers, about four million more than those who followed the 2021 Super Bowl, when it was “only” 96, one of the lowest figures in recent years. The Super Bowl commercials, according to analysts’ forecasts, will mainly focus on desire to leave behind two years of pandemic: “The Super Bowl reflects the trends of the country – the words to Bloomberg of Tim Calkins, professor of marketing at Northwestern University – if you want to see the sentiment of the country in a particular moment, watch the Super Bowl.”

SUPER BOWL 2022, THE SPOTS: THE RETURN OF BUDWEISER AND THE DEBUT OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES

And here it is then Budweiser (who returns to the Super Bowl after having deserted 2021 by donating money to the vaccination campaign) has chosen resilience and “serious” tones, as explained by the vice president of marketing Daniel Blake. On the Big Tech front, keep an eye on Amazonwhich will launch the very first trailer of the awaited TV series of The Lord of the Rings, exclusive to Prime in the fall, as a world exclusive.

Space also a Halfwhich will instead show its virtual reality headset Quest 2 to the public, but it is without a doubt the BMW commercial the one on which the attention is focusing in these hours, given that the German company will show off an exceptional cast, or Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek, who will take on the role of Zeus and Hera. The Bavarian company will focus on the presentation of a new electric vehicle, precisely the iX, taking advantage of the huge audience of Super Bowl 2022. Finally, among the other upcoming commercials, space a Kellogg’s, Pringles, and Expedia. Instead, FTX Trading Ltd and Crypto.com, which clearly show how the world of cryptocurrencies has acquired more and more power in recent times.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED