From Winnie Harlow’s beach day to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s romantic outing: celebrities in one click

Nicky Hilton was photographed while walking with her agent Cade Hudson, who carried her daughter in her arms. She showed her pregnancy with a black set of pants and a shirt, a blue jacket with gold buttons and a red leather bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Funny vacations. Winnie Harlow enjoyed a day at the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she traveled to rest from her work commitments. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, she sunbathed, walked along the shore and cooled off in the sea

A romantic walk. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went for a walk through the streets of New York and she set a trend with her look: she wore a light blue dress with glitter and orange details on the edges. Also, she completed her outfit with green sandals.

Shopping day. Karlie Kloss toured the most exclusive stores in New York and was photographed when she left a store. The model wore a very colorful maxi dress with long sleeves and a tail that she combined with low black shoes

Family trip. Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard stepped out for some fresh air and walked the streets of New York with their son Sylvester and their dog Apollo. The model wore low-rise jeans, a black top and a black jean jacket. The actor and producer, meanwhile, opted for a colorful look: fuchsia pants, a light blue printed shirt and a black jacket.

Beach’s day. Charlotte McKinney enjoyed a free afternoon and took advantage of it in the Santa Monica sea. She walked on the sand, exercised and cooled off in the water

It did not go unnoticed. Blake Lively was photographed when she left a meeting in a New York building and set a trend with his look: she wore a set of orange pants and jacket that combined with her belt and muscular. Also, she carried a yellow bag

Lucy Hale took her dogs for a walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles and took the opportunity to play sports. She donned a set of purple top and leggings and black sneakers. Also, she wore sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian was photographed arriving for lunch at an exclusive Malibu restaurant, where she met a friend. To do this, she wore a black set of pants and oversize jacket and light top. She also wore sunglasses and a leather bag.

Fun night. Jessica Alves went to eat at the exclusive Novikov restaurant in London. To do this, she opted for a total red look: a dress with a neckline and a leather belt, a handbag and stilettos. In addition, she wore a black faux fur coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Drivers hanging upside down and an “MTV for kids”: birth, rise and dissolution of Cablín, the first children’s channel in Latin America

The sincere talk of Pampita and Chanchi Estévez after the former player tried to leave El Hotel de los Famosos

Tamara Báez showed the new tattoo that was made in honor of L-Ghent