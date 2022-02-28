from winning Eurovision in 2016 with Ukraine to fleeing the war with their children

“On the night of the 24th we left Kiev with the children, we spent almost four days in the car, in spontaneous rest stops, without food, in a state of ‘shock,'” the singer explained on her Instagram



Among the thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the bombings and attacks by Russian forces since the invasion began early this Thursday, is Jamala, winner of Eurovision 2016, who is taking advantage of her impact on the networks to make the terrible situation visible. that Ukraine is experiencing.

The Ukrainian interpreter won Eurovision six years ago with the song ‘1944’, which coincidentally talks about the deportation of Crimean Tatars, which took place in the 40s by the former USSR. Now, Jamala has decided to report on her Instagram account what Ukrainians are suffering day after day. In fact, she has managed to leave her country together with her young children, but her husband has stayed to serve in the army of her country. However, she gains strength and confesses that she is convinced that one day they will return home and she will end this nightmare.

“On the night of the 24th we left Kiev with the children, we spent almost four days in the car, in spontaneous rest stops, without food, in a state of ‘shock’. Two kilometers in four hours, this is how we move & rdquor ;, has described the vocalist along with a series of photos and videos that show the harsh reality of war.

Bombings in Kiev

“Millions of women and children left everything, their apartments, their belongings… everything! Leaving their husbands to defend their country and running to save their children from shells […] So many victims, so many injured, small children among them…”, Jamala has pointed out, who only wants the barbarism to end. “You kicked me out of Kiev, from my flat, by bombing. And? Will you come to live there? Are you going to walk in and say “that’s it, the world is saved”? No, I don’t believe in that. I believe in our president, in our army, in our strong brave men and women. We will get it. Ukraine will not be defeated! Ukraine will not be defeated!”the singer has reflected.

