from Wolfman to blockbuster Netflix with Chris Evans

Returning tonight on Italian TV with The Thomas Crawford case, Ryan Gosling has been absent from cinemas for two years now, when he played the role of Neil Armostrong in First Man by Damien Chazelle. So what are the next film projects you will take part in?

Going in chronological order regarding the announcements, last March it was revealed that the actor will return to space in The Hail Mary, film adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel of the same name (The Martian) which was directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Described as the “tale of an astronaut on a lonely mission to save planet Earth”, the film will apparently have a similar tone to The Martian by Ridley Scott.

After the success of The Invisible Man, Universal has decided to carry on its Monster Universe with a Wolfman reboot starring Gosling himself, who for the occasion will be directed by Leigh Whannell after the excellent work done for horror with Elizabeth Moss. According to the first reports, the new Wolfman will be set in the present day and will present atmospheres similar to those of The Jackal – Nighcrawler with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Last but not least, last July Gosling took part in one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the next few years: the actor will appear opposite Chris Evans in The Gray Man, Netflix action blockbuster entrusted to the directors of Avengers: Endgame Joe and Anthony Russo. With an expected budget of over $ 200 million, it will be the largest Netflix production ever as well as the first chapter of a potential 007 saga. highest bidder chasing his former superior Lloyd Hansen (Evans) around the world.

