From wrestling to cinema, The Rock changes jobs again: travels America in a “camper”

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, after wrestling and cinema, embarks on the enterprise of transporting his tequila around America aboard the “Mana Mobile”.

Dwayne Johnson, for everyone The Rock, is preparing to “change” more work. After driving the crowds in the wrestling ring crazy and making a career in film, the American star is ready to go on a trip around the States to transport her tequila, the Teremana aboard the Mobile Mana: a customized camper to share the philosophy of the ultra-premium drink at home The Rock.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born in California on May 2, 1972, becoming famous thanks to his presence in the wrestling show WWE first with the name of Rocky Malvia then changed to the now famous The Rock. After leaving the ring, he plays the role of the Hollywood star with many films under his belt. In this 2021, the Samoan-born actor will be on screen with films “Jungle Cruise” And “Red Notice”; while next year he will be at the cinema with the film A.D “Black Adam”.

The Rock around America with its Mana Mobile

After wrestling and cinema, the company of The Rock it’s time to export his tequila Teremana, and the philosophy that is contained in it, around America. On board the Mobile Mana, the former wrestler will travel the country and stop at military bases, fire stations, hospitals and other places to share gratitude to the nation’s first responders. But Dwayne Johnson it will also pause on highways across America to encourage citizens to invest in local businesses.

“I created Teremana to bring people together and I can’t think of a better way to bring them together than by bringing Mana Mobile directly to them. Our Mana Mobile will offer delicious Teremana cocktails, amazing fresh food and lots of gratitude to people, towns and cities all over the North America. Our tequila is proudly handcrafted in our distillery in a small town of Jalisco and it has truly become the “Tequila of the people” “. This is what was stated by The Rock on this new project. The stops of the Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip can be found online at teremana.com, with additional locations to be announced and added during the trip.

