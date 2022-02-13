from WWE champion to sacrificial victim

During his WWE career, Big E held the WWE Championship once, the NXT Championship once, the Intercontinental title twice, the Raw Tag Team Championship twice, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship six times (in both cases. with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).

It was also awarded the 2021 edition of Money in the Bank. His second reign as Raw Tag Team Champion, which lasted 483 days, is the longest in the history of the title. On January 1, 2022, in the ‘Day 1’ pay-per-view, Big E lost his WWE belt to Brock Lesnar following a Fatal 5-Way match that also included Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

In the latest edition of ‘Smack Talk’ on Sportskeeda, Dutch Mantell took a detailed look at the situation of Big E.

Dutch Mantell on Big E

“The return of Brock Lesnar and the beginning of the feud with Roman Reigns are the two factors that destroyed Big E’s ambitions” – began Mantell with great clarity.

“The Tribal Chief is the symbol of the company, while the Beast could not stay out of the title race. In this context, Big E was presented to the WWE Universe as the sacrificial victim.

I’m pretty sure he got it and wasn’t happy with it. His pride in him cannot fail to be affected ”- he added. Dutch commented on the news of Kevin Owens’ renewal with WWE: “KO has been working at Stamford for several years now, which is why he’s got used to that system and environment.

Your neighbor’s grass isn’t necessarily greener than yours. WWE will never fail, despite all the rumors that have been circulating in recent months. I don’t think All Elite Wrestling will fail either, but it doesn’t offer him the same chances as WWE in the long run.

Plus, Vince McMahon’s federation has far more influence in Hollywood and the advertising industry than AEW. ” WWE’s next PPV, Elimination Chamber, will take place on February 19 in Saudi Arabia.