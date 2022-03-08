From Xi to Macron: the position of world leaders in the Ukrainian crisis

From Putin to Macron, from Zelensky to Biden, passing through Erdogan, Bennett, Johnson and Xi. There Ukrainian crisis it called into question the main leaders of the world, each of them with specific interests to claim and demands to enforce. In the complex diplomatic negotiations underway it is therefore essential to understand the role played by each country. If only to hypothesize new scenarios, make hypotheses, and try to predict the outcome of the conflict which, since last February 24, has been engulfing Kiev.

The greatest risk is that the war could, sooner or later, spread to neighboring countries and from there infect the rest of Europe and the world. Meanwhile i negotiations between Russia and Ukraine they continue slowly, China has said it is willing to mediate – but it is not clear what will become of its relationship with Moscow – while France and Turkey could exploit international tensions to become accredited as resolvers of the conflict. Let’s try to get inside the head of each leader to understand their thoughts and strategies.

Vladimir Putin

What does he want

Much has been said and written about Vladimir Putin, but there are still many doubts about his real intentions. On 24 February, the head of the Kremlin launched the military operation in Ukraine. Why did he do it? There are those who say that the Russian president wants to rebuild some sort of Soviet Union 2.0, and that Ukraine represents nothing more than the first step in allowing Moscow to reabsorb the lost borders. Others, on the contrary, believe that Putin is moved by a ‘strategic need: that of preventing the Ukrainian territory from turning into a NATO stronghold with US traction. All a few steps from the backyard (or rather: in the backyard).

What do you ask

Putin’s demands emerged during the first negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegates. Moscow spoke of the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, but the real ones requests of the Kremlin can be summarized in three points: 1) the recognition of Crimea and Donbass; 2) the demilitarization of Kiev; and 3) its neutrality. In other words, the Ukrainian government must not join NATO. And this is to avert the possible risk that the Atlantic Alliance could threaten Russian sovereignty.

Volodymyr Zelensky

What does he want

Zelensky, besieged for days and hunted down by Russian mercenaries, is in one position very delicate. If it is true that the Ukrainian president is encouraging his people to resist against the invader, on the other hand he seems to be increasingly aware that this heroic resistance, sooner or later, will be destined to die out. In recent days Zelensky has repeatedly asked for the support of the West and NATO to implement a no-fly zone on Ukrainian territory. These proposals are only partially acceptable (the no-fly zone is strictly rejected), because no one intends to add fuel to the fire with such explicit actions.

What do you ask

In more concrete terms, Zelensky asks for a cease-fire pending the achievement of substantial results in the negotiation phase. Impossible to beat the fists on the table and ordered the Russians to leave Ukraine. So off to the dance of the negotiations, with times and methods that nevertheless give rise to some concern. It remains to be seen whether between Kiev and Moscow it will be possible to find at least one meeting point from which one can then discuss peace.

Joe Biden

What does he want

Biden would like to neutralize the Russian advance in Eastern Europe, so as to block Moscow’s geopolitical strategy. The tenant of the White House, however, knows that he cannot go beyond words of solidarity towards Zelensky and condemnation of Putin’s address. Of course, Washington is indirectly supporting the Ukrainian army but, at least for now, thinking of a de facto war with the Americans in the field is pure utopia.

What do you ask

Washington demands that Russia stop threatening Europe with its bullying (a position that is the polar opposite of Moscow’s conception, according to which bullying would come precisely from the United States). To ensure greater security for the European ally, Biden would probably look favorably on the inclusion of new countries under the umbrella of Born, Including Ukraine. Not being able to travel such a path, the US president can only observe from afar.

Xi Jinping

What does he want

The location of the China it is somewhat complicated. Beijing has claimed friendship with Russia, hinted that it is willing to forge economic ties with Moscow and serve as a lifesaver for the Kremlin in the event of economic storms. But the crisis is perhaps worsening more than expected, and therefore it is necessary to either tone down or resolve everything as quickly as possible. Xi Jinping it has no interest in witnessing a deterioration in Sino-European economic relations, nor does it intend to sacrifice the Belt and Road on Putin’s altar.

What do you ask

The demands of the Dragon are explicit: Beijing is willing to mediate in the conflict. It remains to be seen how and under what conditions. Will it be enough to call the Russian ally to milder advice? It’s hard to say for sure. Although, we repeat, a prolonged and large-scale war would damage Chinese business. The message to the Western bloc coordinated by the United States has been launched and received properly. Now it’s best to start toning down.

Emmanuel Macron

What does he want

With the French presidential elections at the gates (April 2022), Emmanuel Macron has every interest in strengthening its image in front of the electoral basin. To do this, and to make his people forget the mistakes made during the Covid-19 pandemic and other bad economic flaws, the head of the Elysée has seen fit to be credited as the only European leader able to mediate with Putin from the outbreak of the crisis. The two presidents have had at least three telephone interviews, but the feeling is that Macron has not so far been listened to that much by his Russian counterpart. The French president still wants to confirm himself at home for a second term and become the reference European leader.

What he asks

Let Russia cease its military operations in Ukraine. In the past few days, Macron has talked about points of contact and diplomacy. The French mission is currently frozen. However, Paris will continue to dialogue with Moscow asking for an end to hostilities. Also because France – until 30 June 2022 – took over the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Recep Tayyp Erdogan

What he wants

He would like to be the perfect mediator, the great leader who has succeeded in convincing Putin to give up on Ukraine. And maybe, in his heart, he would also like to be seen in a different light from Brussels. And yet, especially in the eyes of that same European Union that aims to impress positively, Recep Tayyp Erdogan it is still too ambiguous. Not only because, while he says he wants to convince Moscow, he attacked there Born (of which Turkey is a part) calling it not incisive and indecisive, but also because it rejected the idea of ​​implementing sanctions against Russia.

What do you ask

In talks with Putin, Erdogan said it is necessary to secure the cease-fire, open the humanitarian corridors and sign the peace treaty. Once the conflict began, Ukraine asked Turkey to close the passage of the Bosphorus straits and Dardanelles to the passage of Russian warships, based on the provisions of the 1936 Treaty of Montreux. Erdogan has also repeatedly reiterated Turkish support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Naftali Bennett

What does he want

We know that Naftali Bennet flew to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. From Tel Aviv they let it be known that Israel will continue to try to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, and this even if it seems unlikely to be successful. In the government meeting, the prime minister explained that the mission to Moscow was organized with “ the blessing and encouragement of all actors “This could indicate a kind of placet on the part of Washington in establishing a channel of dialogue that passes through Jerusalem.

What do you ask

Bennett’s mission in Moscow, therefore, could be a first attempt at international mediation through unofficial channels. In other words, Tel Aviv’s position could indicate Jerusalem’s precise willingness to play a leading role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.