From ‘Yo, Tonya’ to ‘Raging Bull’: The best performance from the spectacular cast of ‘Amsterdam’

The easy thing would have been to take advantage of the pull of ‘Suicide Squad’, that horror in which his Harley Quinn was the only thing that went well, to continue starring in action blockbusters destined to end all the popcorn in the world. But Margot Robbie, showing both courage and intelligence, preferred to focus each and every one of his efforts on raising ‘I, Tonya’, the biopic of Tonya Harding, one of those stories that, out of sheer delirium, can only be real.

The result of this leap into the void made by the Australian actress is, first, a magnificent film, outstanding in almost all its sections, and second, one of those performances that mark a career. Robbie, excellent from start to finish, goes for it in every scene and, whether starting from fragility or from rage, hypnotizes us with no option to resist. It is a talent show worthy of the most surrendered applause.

I, Tonya at eCartelera