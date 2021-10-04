From Zara to Dior, the best of events and presentations at Paris fashion week

It is well known that the fashion capitals are transformed during fashion weeks. Even those unfamiliar with the calendars of the fashion shows cannot fail to notice that the cities that host them are tinged with inspiration in those weeks: from quirky streetstyle and international, to the lines outside the boutiques, on the occasion of exclusive events, up to pop-up store that last just long enough to present the latest collection. At the turn of September and October, it was Paris’s turn to project ourselves into prêt-à-porter for next spring summer. Beyond the fashion shows, which have returned to the stage as in the pre-Covid era, the Ville Lumière was a ferment of initiatives, news, parties, vernissages, a forge of ideas and creativity. We bring you among the best events that have animated one of the semaines de la mode most observed around the world.

Tom Greyhound x EQL

The premises of the Tom Greyhound concept store, Paris

The international multi-brand located in the heart of the Marais, Tom Greyhound, celebrated its new partnership with the Korean ecommerce EQL with a party during the Paris fashion week. From the concept store website it will now be possible, through a three-dimensional experience, to shop inside almost touching the clothes with your hand, perceiving the details. A collaboration signed with the entry into the sophisticated premises of Tom Greyhound, alongside big names such as Jacquemus And Loewe, from ten emerging brands (available for one month in store) that bring Seoul fashion to Europe. It ranges from shoes and bijou for women to men’s fashion, from down jackets inspired by the urban art of The Museum Visitor to the Matrix-style leather trench coats by Kijun.

Miss Dior, the pop-up

The iconic Dior fragrance, with the bottle with a bow and the houndstooth bottom, went around the world to present its new Eau de parfum version, conceived by the maison’s master perfumer, François Demachy. Returning to her Paris Miss Dior made a triumphal entry, with a pop-up in the very elegant L’Avenue restaurant, on Avenue Montaigne, the luxury street of the French capital. A riot of flowers surrounds the entrance and welcomed first the guests to the opening night, then the visitors until the entire duration of the fashion week. Each bud, in shades of pink, recalls the embroideries of the dress created by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Natalie Portman, the face of Dior and the protagonist of the fragrance’s advertising campaign.

Samsoe x GORE-TEX

At the Paris fashion week, not only womenswear collections for spring summer 2022 were seen. In fact, some brands took advantage of the flow of professionals from the global fashion system to showcase some innovations for the current season. This is the case of Samsoe Samsoe, a brand born in Copenhagen almost thirty years ago and a symbol of Scandinavian style. He partnered with GORE-TEX for an outerwear line of garments and accessories, made of materials resistant to all weather, from wind to rain.

Basic, beige, black or military green duvets of different cuts, sometimes sleeveless, other long and padded, hung from the ceiling the Parisian spaces chosen for the glamorous launch, with DJs and TV screens, of the collection.

The lasting fashion of Forlife

Goal of this young brand of slow fashion is to fight overproduction, making only to order must-haves of the men’s casual wardrobe, designed to last and packaged with natural materials, to limit the impact on the environment. From the marine shirt to colorful ribbed trousers, passing through the warm checkered shirts, Forlife exhibits only the essentials in its Parisian store, where in the event of the fashion week, the Chez Pauline Atelier sewed live messages suggested by the followers on Instagram.

Zara Origins

It’s time for responsible strategies also for the fast fashion giant. In Paris, Zara has chosen to create a small temporary boutique, a stone’s throw from the Louvre complex, to introduce its new Origins line, which promotes a return to origins while building a contemporary wardrobe. A genderless clothing, for everyone, which ensures an accurate choice of fabrics, recycling of raw materials and processing according to high standards. Origins has over two hundred pieces, including garments in denim, wool and cashmere, shoes and accessories.

The illusions of Christian Louboutin

The creator of the most desired shoes in the world has managed to churn out another dream collection, Loubillusions. And if that weren’t enough to amaze the viewer jeweled décolletées with feathers and precious stones, cuissardes boots crossed by figures of voluptuous pin-ups, inclusive amphibians (with numbers from 36 to 46) with heels and the inevitable red sole and slingbacks covered with colored crystals, Christian Louboutin has chosen to present his latest creatures in the immense exhibition space of theAtelier des Lumières, famous for the exhibitions that immerse the visitor with images projected on all surfaces. A dive into the imaginative world of the shoe designer, with disco music, rainbow lights, shoe cases and bags of desires.

The dance of flowers by Alexis Mabille

The couturier who boasts Dita Von Teese among his muses and ranges from ready-to-wear to high fashion collections, up to splendid wedding dresses, has made Silencio, the exclusive private club conceived by director David Lynch, the location of events for this fashion week. Alexis Mabille then enlivened the Parisian weekend with a Flower Ball with mixed music and a cinema room with projections of his collections from recent seasons, where flowers have played a leading role, in the hair and on the clothes of the models. The Silencio was also the setting for his digital show for the spring summer of 2022.

From Jean Paul Gaultier to Thierry Mugler, the exhibitions

He no longer brings his beloved and irreverent creations on the catwalk, but Jean Paul Gaultier has found new ways to rethink the concept of fashion show. It is no coincidence that the exhibition curated by the stylist at Cinemateca Paris, Cinémode, an intertwining of cinema and fashion dear to the creative who has curated the costumes for several films, collaborating among others with Pedro Almodóvar, Luc Besson and Tonie Marshall, who passed away in 2020, to whom the exhibition is dedicated. Jean Paul Gaultier’s journey through genres and styles passes through the clothes of Marlene Dietrich, Marylin Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Catherine Deneuve but also of Rocky and Superman.

Pedro Almodóvar, Victoria Abril and Jean Paul Gaultier on the set of Kika, in 1994

© Nacho Pinedo

The Museum of Decorative Arts celebrates the genius of another designer, Thierry Mugler, whose activity, from the seventies to the present day, is told by Couturissime, an exhibition that opened to the public on September 30 (until April 2022) but not before a vernissage crowded with celebrities, often models ready to parade in the following days, from Cardi B to Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio.