From Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez: celebrities enshrine hot pink as the color of 2022

Zendaya reclaims her title of trendy girl of the moment in a pink tailored suit. Jennifer Lopez shines again in a campaign with pink garments. Awards season – the Oscars gala and the Grammy party – is rosy.

Pink in its most vibrant and intense version raises the tone of outfits of the 2022 season with its positive, glamorous and refreshing imprint.

