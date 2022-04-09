From Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez: celebrities enshrine hot pink as the color of 2022

Zendaya reclaims her title of trendy girl of the moment in a pink tailored suit. Jennifer Lopez shines again in a campaign with pink garments. Awards season – the Oscars gala and the Grammy party – is rosy.

Pink in its most vibrant and intense version raises the tone of outfits of the 2022 season with its positive, glamorous and refreshing imprint.

This is how Jennifer Lopez combines intense pink

Jennifer Lopez She is one of the natural ambassadors of this shade, and at 52 years old, the Latin diva shows that the color we have loved since we were children can continue to be our favorite in fashion.

Rocker or romantic, and always in pink for Jennifer Lopez model 2022.

This season, the Latin diva embraced pink in its most striking variants, such as fuchsia, bubblegum and magenta, in outfits complete in that high-impact shade also called “hot pink”. And now, as a fashion reference that brands choose, Jennifer Lopez shines in all its splendor outfits in which the pink color demonstrates its versatility and great capacity for combination.

Thus, as a campaign image for a new Coach collection, Jennifer Lopez imposes the power of pink with an oversize jacket that combines perfectly with a short “logomania” t-shirt that highlights her flat pant plus wide, low-rise jeans that reveal her underwear, the sensual detail of the look in pink!

Jennifer Lopez with a super pink jacket in the Coach campaign.

In other look for the firm Sephora, Jennifer Lopez She wore shocking pink in a tie-neck blouse that she paired with a graphic print miniskirt in saturated light blue, gray and white.

Intense pink plus saturated light blue, a perfect match for J Lo.

This is how she wears the total intense pink Zendaya

For its part, Zendaya She wore a pink tailored suit in another of her perfect 2022 outfits. The protagonist of Euphoria and Spider-Man was the star of the front row of the recent Valentino show with a tailored suit in vibrant pink, a hue that she even wore on her feet, through shoes with square toe platforms.

Zendaya in a Valentino tailored suit in total hot pink.

The actress is the star of the fashion label’s new campaign, and she dressed in pink in a bespoke monochromatic design signed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director. Super elegant and cancherísima, Zendaya demonstrated the power of pink and how it is possible to wear it in a total look monochrome.

Blazer, pants, blouse… Fashion is rosy for Zendaya in 2022.

Alone, matching or in effective combinations, pink is also one of the predominant colors in the most recent collections and parades of Prada, Versace, YSL and Oscar de la Renta, among others. And in the awards season, pink graced the red carpet with celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Lily James and Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen, one of the celebrities who chose pink in the 2022 awards season.

In 2022, life and fashion is in pink.