From Zendaya’s birthday to Julia Fox’s transparencies: celebrities in one click

Zendaya celebrated her 26th birthday with her boyfriend Tom Holland, her mother Claire Stoermer and their friends at a restaurant in New York (The Grosby Group)

Julia Fox was seen in Soho in London with a very particular look: Scottish dress pants, transparent underwear, a harness and a leather jacket

Harry Styles arrived accompanied by Olivia Wilde at the Venice airport before the 79th International Film Festival. The singer is not afraid of the combination of prints, so it was an explosion of color

Natti Natasha showed off her curves in a black cut-out dress at the former Versace Mansion, now The Villa Casa Casuarina, for the presentation of Romeo Santos’ new album

Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in a green mini skirt paired with a brown shirt and cowgirl boots as she is seen walking her dog, Colombo, in the West Village

Catherine Zeta Jones was seen walking her dog in a London park and took the opportunity to go for a short jog. The actress revealed last year that the reason for her youthful looks is because “I don’t drink or smoke, but I love beautiful creams and oils. I’m 51 and I’ve always taken care of myself.”

Dakota Fanning and her mother went shopping in Los Angeles and took an ice cream break

Kim Kardashian does not leave the glamor at any time: not even when loading gasoline!

Hilary Duff picked up breakfast at a fast food joint before taking her daughter Banks to the park.

Chris Pitanguy enjoyed a stroll through Saint Tropez (The Grosby Group)

