from Zendaya’s wet suit to Harry Styles’ skirt, stylists become the new stars

When #MeToo exploded and Harvey Weinstein went from being the man to ask permission to enter Hollywood’s Olympus to the monster stalker deposed by an investigation of New York Times Pulitzer Prize winner. One of the gun smokes that could be followed to find the actresses who at some point in their career had been related to the tyrant’s universe was to look for who had worn a Marchesa dress on the red carpet on some occasion: the signature , founded by the British Georgina Chapman, at that time still the wife of the almighty producer, was one of the “suggestions” received by the stylists of the actresses who had participated in any of the Miramax films (or who wanted to do so) when the dates arrived. indicated in the awards calendar.

It happened in the first decade of the 2000s, when the fierce commercial interests of fashion houses (historic or newly created) and the struggles to curry favor with actresses in the highlights of the awards calendar became so evident that they began to appear professional intermediaries. Stylists who, in very rare situations, became as famous as the women they dressed. This was the case of Rachel Zoe, famous for having taken care of the wardrobe of Nicole Richie, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton, whose “boldness”, accrediting her work, was not well seen at a time when the name of the true creators of the “good taste” of celebrities should not transcend. And yet, it was she who legitimized a profession that, as of 2010, began to have its own ranking of powerful in hollywoodreporter. The names that populate that list more than 10 years later are very different from those of the beginning. In 2014, the winning profiles were, for example, Elizabeth Stewart, the woman who used to dress Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts, or Leslie Fremar, a regular adviser to Charlize Theron, both professionals with experience in the publishing world. (back then having been on the staff of one of the great fashion bibles seemed like a prerequisite for respectability) and whose goal was to satisfy their clients and brands alike, even when that might mean boring the public with predictable standardization: mermaid cuts, princess daydreams (Marchesa is the perfect example) and solemnity made-to-measure they began to take over a field that from the eighties until the end of the nineties had been subscribed to the greatest follies: from the monkeys of Bob Mackie de Cher to that swan that the Macedonian Marjan Pejoski designed for the Icelandic singer Björk. Both, supposedly, made their own stylistic decisions.

There is also a before and after #MeToo as far as stylists are concerned: the explosion of the feminist cause coincides with the emergence of Black Lives Matter and the great anti-Trumpist counteroffensive of progressive intellectuals and actors. After those post-Weinstein Oscars of 2018, in which all women decided to wear black to join the Time’s Up cause, nothing was the same. The cultural war had also begun to be waged in the wardrobes of the celebrities paid in the world and their stylists could no longer be satisfied with dressing them: now they had to give them a message in all their appearances: a premiere insignificant to an invitation to haute couture. Some of the great heiresses of the previous era managed to pass the test, such as Tara Swennen, Rachel Zoe’s apprentice and Kristen Stewart’s miracle worker, or Erin Walsh, favorite of normative beauties like Anne Hathaway (her best client), but also of less conventional women like Beanie Feldstein (representative of the new female independent cinema). However, profiles like that of Law Roach —the extravagant dreadlocks giant who has turned Zendaya into the queen of chic risk and Céline Dion into an absolute icon, that of Karla Welch —who has given Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of the famous Diana, a career in fashion – or that of Harry Lambert – the eccentric Brit who took Harry Styles out of sartorialism and gave him his fluid personality – are the ones that dominate the lists of influence. They are in themselves celebrities, with its own image strategy, its own seat in the parades and in some cases, its own brand. And why not?