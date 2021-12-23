News

From Zero to 46: the story of Valentino Rossi as you’ve never seen it – News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 43 1 minute read

From Creatiwa Studio publishing company, with official license and in collaboration with VR | 46 Racing Apparel, comes “From Zero to 46”, the story of the “Doctor” viewed and experienced at a higher sensorial level, a futuristic album to be kept in order to relive the legendary career of the 9-time world champion.

A cutting-edge project thanks to MoreGlobe technology, platform dedicated to augmented reality. Using the MoreGlobe app, downloadable for Android and iOS, you just need to frame the images marked with the appropriate logo with your smartphone to view videos, interviews or 3D reconstructions relating to the topic covered by the card.

Titles, wins, overtakes and much more

Inside the album dedicated to the Tavullia champion there are sections dedicated to victories, world titles, motorcycles, helmets, celebrations, overtaking and contents of the Valentino Rossi Ranch, with a part also dedicated to 4 wheels. According to the creators of the project, the chapter on overtaking will be electrifying with augmented reality: “The chapter that fascinates the most is undoubtedly that of overtaking, they are all mapped in augmented reality, from the one done with the 125 in 1996 in Brno on Aspar Martinez, to the legendary one on Stoner at the “Corkscrew” in Laguna Seca in 2008 ” . The album and? characterized by a soft-touch cover of 220 gr and internal pages of 170 gr, 116 pages, 18 chapters, 165 plastic cards, 61 contents in Augmented Reality, 9 3D models. The album can be purchased directly from the website www.dazeroa46.it in the e-commerce section. Subsequently, a limited edition will be announced.

