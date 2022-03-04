From Zoë Kravitz to Michelle Pfeiffer: how Batman’s Catwoman has changed

Zoë Kravitz is Selina Kyle / Catwoman in “The Batman”

With the premiere of batmandirector’s film Matt Reeves What does he propose? a new beginning and a renewed aesthetic starring Robert Pattinsonwho brings to life the Batman in a dark and contemporary version, almost devoid of humor, the euphoria for the legendary superhero has been unleashed.

In this installment that recently arrived in theaters in Latin America, the iconic character of Selina Kyle, “Catwoman / Catwoman”, that employee of a large company who, after a shocking event, becomes a combative and seductive feline woman who “purrs” the enigmatic and lonely millionaire BruceWaynesometimes his ally, and sometimes his conquest.

The 2022 version of Cat woman is embodied by Zoe Kravitz who introduces one femme fatale dark, strong and sensual, attached to the essence of the original character of the DC comics, according to the director of the tape.

Zoë Kravitz on the red carpet for The Batman, which occurred in London on February 23 (Photo: Reuters)

The daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz revealed in a recent interview for Variety who built her character thinking of her as a bisexual woman, and made this aspect noticeable in a particular scene, in her coexistence with Anika, her friend in the plot and calls her “baby” in an ambiguous way, which could be interpreted as the girls having a relationship.

With Kravitz there are eight actresses who have given life through the decades to the most enigmatic human kitten of Gotham/Gotham Citywhere the dark world of Batman takes place. Catwoman was known by the public in her first jump from the comics of the 40s in the remembered series of the 60s starring Adam Westwhich featured a performance by Julie Newmar.

The beauty of the actress, the love/hate feeling and her innovative feline gestures against Bruce Wayne in the 60’s series they made the public vibrate in their time, even now those nostalgic for the saga of the Dark Knight.

Julie Newmar participated with Adam West in the classic series of the sixties Photo: Getty Images

Already when the character was recreated in 1966 by the actress Lee Merwetherwho then had little screen experience, provided a fun performance interacting with the Joker/Joker, the Penguin and the Riddler. Between smoke bombs created with special effects of the time, the actress has been considered by fans as the Primal and Ultimate Catwoman.

For the first film adaptation, Lee Meriwether drew attention for his sensuality and carefreeness Photo: Getty Images

up to 1992the macabre genius of Tim Burton introduced us to Michelle Pfiffer, who with her presence and figure gave us the perfect repressed office worker who suddenly becomes the scourge of Gotham City after an accident from the top of a building. With a profile of the personality and depth of the character, the American blockbuster actress became a ’90s’ classic.

As part of the Tim Burton-directed Batman universe, Michelle Pfiffer brought to life an empowered, turn-of-the-millennium Catwoman Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

It was until the new millennium, in 2004when Halle Berry presented another version in the film devised for the ‘solo’ representation of the anti-heroine as the protagonist of her own film. At the time, the actress has recognized that despite being the first black actress to embody the villainhis career did not take off as he would have hoped.

In the character-focused film, Halle Berry became the first African-American to bring the seductive feline woman to life Photo: File

Telling the genesis of Batman, in 2014 the series premiered Gothamwhere the beginnings of a teenage Bruce Wayne took shape, ‘Cat’ participated there, as they nicknamed a very young woman in the streets of fiction selina kyle. she was the actress Camren Bicondova who got under the skin of the antiheroine to position herself on the edge of the street and the luxurious Wayne mansion alike.

Camren Bicondova appeared in the series dedicated to telling the teenage story of Bruce Wayne in the 2014 series Gotham Photo: File

already in 2012in the last film of the realistic trilogy shot by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Night Rises, appear Anne Hathaway with a retro style that takes up elements of the 60’s TV series and the character from the comics, while preserving the moral ambiguity of Selina Kyle.

Anne Hathaway has been the most recent actress to get under the skin of Selina Kyle Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

