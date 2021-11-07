FromSoftware game weight unveiled

There are now a few days left before the first road test of the next Action RPG starts FromSoftware, which will see players take on the role of five predefined heroes during the Elden Ring Network Test.

With the appointment set for the days between Friday 12 and Monday 15 November, the Japanese software house has decided to sweeten the wait with the publication of a rich gameplay video dedicated to the new work of Hidetaka Miyazaki. The pages of Xbox Store have updated the details in the tab dedicated to Elden Ring, which now also reports the expected weight for the game. According to the verdecrociato portal, aspiring Senzaluce will have to provide a space of about 50 GB on your console. A volume that could be different, as more and more often happens, depending on the game platforms, but which in any case represents a first point of reference.

On the new generation consoles, it seems that the Action RPG will offer different fruition options, with two graphic modes for Elden Ring on PS5 and Xbox Series X. We remind you that following the slight postponement, Elden Ring will be available starting next February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.