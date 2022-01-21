FromSoftware gives a ‘paw’ to the leaks with a new image

While the Elden Ring gameplay leaks continue to be on the net, the guys from FromSoftware tickle the curiosity of soulslike fans with the image of a killer bear.

The shot shared by the Japanese developers with the usual Friday afternoon tweet is accompanied by a message inviting Senzaluce emulators to prepare for a journey full of dangers: “The ferocious beasts that populate the foggy woods of the Interregnum know a single gesture of hospitality“.

The image proposed to us by FromSoftware, curiously, indirectly resumes one of the most famous leaks of the Network Test conducted in November, namely that of the Elden Ring giant bear discovered beyond the boundaries of the map.

The “paw” that the team led by Hidetaka Miyazaki metaphorically gives the leakers of their next fantasy RPG helps us to pass the wait for the release of Elden Ring, scheduled for the never too close February 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. The hope of the fans, however, is to admire the unpublished gameplay scenes of Elden Ring during the Taipei Game Show 2022, in the streaming organized by FromSoftware for 13:00 on Monday 24 January.