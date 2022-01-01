FromSoftware tense after the remake of Demon’s Souls for PS5

Among the titles that accompanied the debut of the PlayStation 5 on the market, the remake of Demon’s Souls it was certainly the game that surprised the public the most, especially for the high technical and aesthetic performance developed by the authors of Bluepoint.

A result that surprised even the same Hidetaka Miyazaki, who said he was fascinated by the solutions that the software house used to give new life to Boletaria. The original creator of Demon’s Souls – and subsequent ones Dark Souls, Bloodborne And Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – has not, however, tested the remake for PS5 firsthand. The reason, he revealed, is actually very simple: “I just don’t like playing games I’ve made in the past. It brings up a lot of memories, old emotions, and it all ends up being too overwhelming, and it doesn’t even feel like I’m playing anymore. Therefore, – he concluded – I haven’t played the Demon’s Souls remake, but I’m really very happy to see it with this new look and next generation graphics“.

The technical department of the makeover, Miyazaki also revealed, gave the FromSoftware developers some headaches engaged in the implementation of Elden Ring. “The level of graphic fidelity is not something we consider to be a top priority“explained the game director, adding that however, with the release of the new Demon’s Souls, “the staff in charge of the graphics department felt particular pressure“. Also for this reason, during the development of Elden Ring”the graphics team and programmers have come up with many new features to create the best game ever made by FromSoftware“.