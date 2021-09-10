front row, guests at the fashion shows- iO Donna

No.ew York Fashion Week 2021 front row: the Big Apple has been invaded – finally – by the stars, who flocked to the city to attend the events and parades of the spring summer 2022 collections. Photocall, party, front row, inaugurations. From Katie Holmes to Megan Fox passing through Gigi Hadid And Anna Wintour, here are the most beautiful looks spotted so far.

New York Fashion Week 2021 front row: all the stars in the starting blocks

After a long time, the New York Fashion Week back to pre-pandemic glories, with parades in attendance and stars crowding the parterre. Already from the very first days in the Big Apple they arrived celebrities from all over the world, ready to challenge each other with looks even in the September rain to admire the new trends of the spring summer 2022 season.

Megan Fox, complete with umbrella, stood out in a turquoise suit at the Moschino fashion show. Where they paraded Irina Shayk (also present at the Revolve photocall and the “Daily Front Row Media Fashion Award”) e Gigi Hadid, captured at the exit of the show in their comfortable and super cool street chic looks.

The great return of celebs to fashion shows

One of the prominent appointments in the early days of fashion month spring summer 2022 is the Dundas x Revolve fashion show, as seen by the fashion czarina Anna Wintour (also present at the Harlem Fashion Show), and with the former Victoria’s Secret Angels Emily Ratajkowski And Alessandra Ambrosio sitting side by side. The celeb-watching continues at Ulla Johnson, where the British supermodel sat in the front row Karen Elson and the celebrity stylist Kate Young.

A dense schedule of trendy looks

New York Fashion Week promises very well. Thanks also to the parsley looks Katie Holmes, seen – for now – by Kate Spade, at the luxurious Vacheron party and the Christian Siriano fashion show.

From the cascade of red flowers on the rapper’s black hourglass dress Lil ‘Kim, to the pop artist’s electric purple ostrich mega boa Kim Petras, up to the golden glitter blazer of the “Cougar Town” actress Busy Philipps worn on the python print jumpsuit. The feeling is that we will see some good ones on the front rows of New York Fashion week 2021.

