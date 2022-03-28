Front system could generate rains for this Sunday

For this Sunday, the National Meteorological Office (Onamet) light showers forecast over some localities of the Dominican territoryfruit of a frontal system located in the western portion of Haiti.

According to the entity, in the afternoon and evening of this day, moderate downpours with various thunderstorms will occur in the provinces of the northwest, north, southwest, the Cordillera Central and the border area.

In the great Santo Domingo the maximum temperature will remain between 29?°C and 31?°C and the minimum between 20?°C and 22?°C.

Given the trough located in the eastern part of the country, the agency maintains seven provinces on meteorological alert. The provinces on alert are: Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega and Monte Cristi. Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Espaillat, Valverde, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, La Vega and Monte Cristi.

For tomorrow, Monday, the meteorological environment will continue with significant changes, with an increase in showers, thunderstorms and gusts of wind in much of the country, especially in the afternoon until the early hours of the night over the northwest, north, southwest, the Cordillera Central and border area.